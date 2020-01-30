Eminem, 50 Cent & Dr. Dre Reunite At 50’s Walk Of Fame Ceremony & Fans Freak — Epic Pic

Eminem helped induct his former protege into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, dubbing him ‘one of the best friends’ he’s ever known! Dr. Dre was also on hand, as the three posed for the legendary photo.

It’s a moment in hip-hop history! Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, 44, earned a coveted star on Hollywood’s legendary Walk of Fame on Thursday, Jan. 30 and had his mentors Eminem, 47, and Dr. Dre, 54, on-hand! The three rap legends posed for an epic photo at the ceremony, and you tell how proud Eminem — born Marshall Mathers — and Dre — born Andre Young — were of the “In Da Club” rapper. The trio go way back, with Dr. Dre and Eminem getting 50 signed to Dre’s Aftermath Records back in 2002, as well as overseeing the release of his debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

Eminem helped induct 50 into the Walk of Fame with a touching speech about the pairs’ lengthy 18 year friendship. “I have a clear memory of the first time I met 50. One of the things I noticed when he first walked into the room was his presence,” Em reflected on their 2002 meeting. “The way he carried himself, he just seemed like he was going to be a star. The swagger, everything…the charisma and the personality — everything matched the intensity of his music,” he continued, dubbing his first album — which went eight times Platinum — a classic. “I’m here today because he’s not only a business partner to me, this is one of the best friends I’ve known in the world…He’s always been there when I needed him.” 50 Cent grinned ear-to-ear as he stood next to Eminem on the outdoor stage, and looked like he was blushing a bit during his BFFs speech!

Fans were going wild for the photo of Dre, Em, and 50 together as the three have deeply connected histories: Dre was essential in helping Eminem, then an up-and-coming rapper in Detroit, get his start back in the late ’90s — and Eminem took a similar role in 50’s career. “3 generations of the NWA family tree,” @TavaresJones1 tweeted, while others begged the three to record an album together! Dre and Eminem have been frequent collaborators in the past, most iconically on “Forgot About Dre,” and more recently, 50 and Eminem were featured on an Ed Sheeran song. The three all appeared on Eminem’s 2009 track “One Last Time” — but a full collaboration album has yet to happen!

“I don’t think my career would have been what it was without [their] support,” 50 Cent said in his own speech. “Dre is a mentor for the whole squad. He was a mentor for the whole squad because he could guide us in different ways without even him knowing it.”