Ed Sheeran Drops Wild Collab With Eminem & 50 Cent — Listen To ‘Remember The Name’

Ed Sheeran is making an unforgettable return with his new album. On one song, ‘Remember The Name,’ he enlisted both 50 Cent and Eminem — two of the most controversial rappers in the game.

Sheerios rejoice! Ed Sheeran’s new album is finally here. The crooner tapped not one but two of today’s hottest hip hop artists for his new song, and “Remember The Name,” and it’s every bit the cross genre collab we didn’t know we needed. After its release, fans instantly flipped for the track featuring Eminem and 50 Cent, and weren’t afraid to share their excitement. “Thank you so much mr. Ed Sheeran, mr. Eminem & mr. 50 Cent !! Awesome Song! and Awesome Collab! I love it! Well done guys! 👍😀💖,” one Twitter user wrote.

A hip-hop infused track doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise from the British singer. He’s previously linked up with Chance The Rapper, PnB Rock, and The Weeknd for collabs. But — with both Slim Shady and 50 on his latest, “Remember The Name” is undeniably one of his most high-profile collaborations to date.

With the likes of Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Ella Mai, and more also on the record, Ed’s No. 6 Collaborations Project, shaped up to be one star-studded album! The cross-genre king managed to fit some of the top names in hip-hop, R&B and of course, pop, on his record.

Earlier this spring, Ed released a hilarious music video with Justin Bieber, for their joint track, “I Don’t Care.” The two hit-makers were seen in goofy costumes and outfits throughout the video. Justin wears an ice cream cone costume, while Ed dresses up in an animal suit at one point. Check out his hip-hop centric track with 50 and Slim Shady, above.