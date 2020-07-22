Gabrielle Union ‘Loves’ Snoop Dogg & DMX’s Epic Verzuz Battle As She Dances In The Comments: ‘Let’s Go’

Stars like Gabrielle Union, Diddy & DJ Khaled were loving this Verzuz match-up between OG Snoop Dogg & DMX! The pair played hit after hit.

’90s hip-hop fans were in heaven with this Verzuz battle! Snoop Dogg, 48, faced off with DMX, 49, in the latest round — and there was no shortage of hits. Gabrielle Union, 47, showed some love in the comments for the two rappers! “Love this family time,” she wrote, as the pair performed their own signature songs “What’s My Name?” The former AGT judge added, “Let’s goooo,” as Snoop kicked things off, seemingly getting her groove on with several festive dancing emojis.

Other stars got in on the action, too, including Diddy — who provided drinks courtesy of his vodka line Ciroc — Fat Joe, Jermaine Dupri, Verzuz co-founder Timbaland, and more! Meek Mill also popped in mid-way through, writing, “cmon dawg my pops got me hip and allat,” including several laughing emojis. Snoop also sweetly shouted out his former mentée Bow Wow, 33, playing a throwback skit he recorded years ago, as Jason Derulo called Snoop a “GOAT.”

Snoop — née Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. — is easily one of the most iconic rappers of all time, bursting onto the scene on Dr. Dre’s 1992 solo debut The Chronic. A year later, he released his debut album Doggystyle, featuring his signature hits “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” and “Gin and Juice.” The Long Beach native continued to be a trailblazer through the 90s and 2000s, scoring Billboard success with 2003’s “Beautiful” with Pharrell, and earning his first #1 with 2004’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” Without question, Snoop has stayed at the top of his game for nearly three decades!

DMX has also foraged quite the career in the hip-hop scene. The New York native — born Earl Simmons — is known for his signature club-ready, high energy songs like 1999’s “Party Up (Up in Here).” After releasing several songs in the early ’90s, he made his label debut with 1998’s It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot on Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz‘ label Ruff Ryders Entertainment, spawning the track “Ruff Ryders Anthem.” His next release, … And Then There Was X, is perhaps his best known album to this day, including both hits “Party Up (Up In Here)” and “What’s My Name?”

Verzuz battles have been a hot topic on social media through quarantine, with an array of parings like legendary producers Babyface and Teddy Riley, ’90s R&B groups Jagged Edge and 112, and soul queens Jill Scott and Erykah Badu. Celebrities appear to be loving the matches just as much as fans, often jumping into the comments with song requests and more! Rihanna caused quite a stir with her presence during Beenie Man and Bounty Killer‘s Instagram live, hilariously begging police to leave! Michelle Obama has also proven to be a fan, hopping into Erykah Badu and Jill Scott’s battle to request a jam.