Michelle Obama Requests A Song During Erykah Badu & Jill Scott’s Epic Instagram Battle

Michelle Obama was getting down! The former First Lady jumped in on Erykah Badu & Jill Scott’s ‘Verzuz’ battle to request the throwback tune ‘Green Eyes’!

Michelle Obama, 56, loves her music! The Becoming author was living for Erykah Badu and Jill Scott‘s throwback themed Instagram Live battle, and couldn’t resist requesting one of her favorite songs in the comments. “Erykah…there are so many,” she began her comment, responding to the ladies’ question about songs the 725K tuned-in fans may want to hear. “Give us ‘Green Eyes’ from Mama’s Gun album,” she then added, referencing Erykah’s legendary 10-minute track off her second album. The unique track begins as a ’50s-inspired blues tune, before transitioning to more of an R&B soul vibe and finally an upbeat song. Over an hour after making the request, Erykah finally played a portion of the Mama’s Gun single.

The former First Lady kept the loving going in the comments section, and even tagged husband Barack Obama during Jill’s track “Whenever You’re Around,” which was back released in 2007. “Thank you ladies! Take us back!” she wrote at one point, throwing in fire, dancing and star emojis throughout the historic live event! Michelle proved she’s a diehard fan of both legendary artists, even commenting “classic” during Jill’s 2000 tune “Honey Molasses.”

“Thanks for sharing the love and the memories!…Thanks for sharing some much needed love,” she gushed over two hours into the event, which also saw the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Janet Jackson, Adele, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, Kehlani and Tamar Braxton in the stream, just to name a few!

Jill Scott and Erykah Badu on live with Michelle Obama in the comments 🔥 a whole vibe pic.twitter.com/LyaBLq76Tu — marv (@marvsosuave) May 10, 2020

Fans went wild or the moment on Twitter, and couldn’t get over the fact they were at the same concert as Michelle! “I’ll always remember the time I hung out at the Jill Scott / Erykah Badu concert with @MichelleObama,” fan @ANTWANDUNCAN tweeted. “MICHELLE OBAMA TAGGED BARACK OBAMA IN JILL SCOTT AND ERYKAH BADU’S LIVE AW,” @itsyasmina sweetly gushed. “Jill Scott and Erykah Badu on live with Michelle Obama in the comments, a whole vibe,” Twitter user @marvosuave added.

This isn’t the first live-stream Michelle was jumped in on since quarantine began, as she’s also been a regular attendee of D-Nice‘s insanely popular “Club Quarantine.” The duo even collaborated to co-host a music event to encourage voter registration — all while enjoying some old school tunes, of course.