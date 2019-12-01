Snoop Dogg Is Releasing Lullaby Versions Of His Biggest Hits Including ‘Gin & Juice’

Grab the sippy cup, because Snoop Dogg’s most controversial tunes are getting a kid-friendly makeover!

Snoop Dogg, 48, has done it all when it comes to music! The rapper owned the G-funk sound in the ‘90s, transitioned to reggae as Snoop Lion and had the clubs jumping as DJ Snoop — but now he’s turning his attention to the kids market! The Long Beach native is apparently recording an album of children’s lullabies, The Source reports. The unexpected project is being released in conjunction with Rockabye Baby! Music, who are well known for taking hit rap songs — include ones by Kanye West, Drake and Eminem — and turning the beats into instrumental baby-friendly tunes. Snoop’s latest album is scheduled for release on Friday, Dec. 6, however, keen parents and toddlers were able to purchase a vinyl version on Black Friday (also Record Store Day).

While Snoop’s past image doesn’t exactly coincide with family entertainment — particularly songs like 1993’s “Gin & Juice” where he raps about sipping on alcohol while enjoying marijuana — the dad-of-four has softened his image in recent years with music and other projects. Inspired by his uncle Bootsy Collins, who is a legendary artist from the ‘70s funk scene, Snoop ditched the gangster vibes for 2008’s “Sensual Seduction” and later collaborated on a number of radio-friendly pop tunes with other artists. Recently, the “What’s My Name” rapper has turned his attention to reality TV alongside lifestyle impresario Martha Stewart on Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party where he’s showed off his skills in the kitchen.

The cover for Snoop’s new album is fitting, featuring an old school yellow convertible — similar to the ones he featured in his early 90s music videos — with the teddy bear driver exiting LA’s 710 South Freeway to Long Beach! The image hilarious features an exit-only lane with the sign “Slumber St” — but we aren’t sure Snoop’s tunes exactly scream nap time. The 12-track project features an array of Snoop’s best-known songs over his nearly three-decade career, including career-defining classics like “Gin & Juice” and “What’s My Name,” his Pharrell collaboration “Beautiful” and more recent tracks like “Young, Wild & Free.” The early release has already proven to be a hit, with the label’s Instagram account featuring several adorable babies holding onto their vinyl records. “This company does lullaby renditions of different artists and their music and I decided it’s essential,” mom @ashhleybeee commented.

When it comes to family, Snoop — born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. — was recently struck by tragedy: his infant grandson Kai Love passed away after only 10 days earlier this year. The baby, born to Snoop’s 25-year-old son Corde Broadus — was born on Sept. 15 and was the superstar’s fifth grandchild, alongside granddaughter Elleven and grandson Zion.