Snoop Dogg’s Infant Grandson, 10 Days, Tragically Dies In NICU

A heartbreaking tragedy has struck the family of Snoop Dogg. The rapper’s grandson, Kai Love, has reportedly passed away just ten days after being born.

Snoop Dogg, 47, and his family are in mourning, as his infant grandson appears to have died in the hospital. Snoop’s oldest child, Corde Broadus, 25, says that son, Kai Love, was born on Sept. 15 but passed away on Sept. 25, according to an Instagram video he posted on Sept. 26. “Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19 ///// My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you.”

In the video, Corde’s daughter, Eleven, is seen kissing Kai while someone cradled the baby. Kai was still in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit when he passed away. A dry-erase board outside his room had the words “Love + Light” written on it under the “Plan for the Day,” according to TMZ. The family didn’t release a cause of death by time of this post’s publication. HollywoodLife has reached out to Snoop for comment. He has yet to speak on this terrible tragedy.

Snoop’s wife, Shante, “poured out her emotions in a song” on Sep. 27, according to TMZ. She “tearfully” sang along to The Dells’ 1970 hit, “The Love We Had Stays On My Mind.” Kai was Corde’s third child. Along with his daughter Elleven, Snoop’s eldest child also has a son named Zion. Kai was Snoop and Shante’s fifth grandchild.

Snoop became a grandfather for the first in January 2015 when Corde’s then-girlfriend, Jessica Kyzer, gave birth to Zion. Corde shares Elleven with his partner Soraya, who also gave birth to Kai. At the time of Zion’s delivery, Snoop shared a video of him holding his grandson to Instagram, according to PEOPLE. “Proud granddad. My son spank n grandson Zion!! Jah bless.” Elleven joined the Snoop family in August 2018. Corde, when announcing his daughter’s birth, said that they welcomed Elleven with “an all-natural birth with no [epidural] or drugs from beginning to end.”

Our thoughts are with Snoop Dogg’s family during this heartbreaking time of loss.