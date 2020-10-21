Making A Voting Plan: Why It’s More Important Than Ever To Have One Before The 2020 Election

There’s just days to go before the 2020 presidential election and it’s extremely important to get a voting plan in place. Here’s everything you need to know before heading to the polls or ballot box.

With less than two weeks to go before the nation decides if Democrat Joe Biden or Republican Donald Trump will be our next president, it’s imperative that every American of voting age makes sure that they get submit their ballot, whether it’s in person at the polls or through the mail. Early voting is now on session, so waiting until Election Day, November 3, isn’t even necessary anymore! But if you haven’t casted your ballot yet, then it’s imperative you make a voting plan to be prepared for when you do.

A voting plan is exactly what it sounds like: a plan of how, and when you’re going to vote, and to make sure you have all the materials necessary to submit your ballot successfully. There’s much to think about. First things first: are you registered to vote? If you’re not sure, you can confirm your voter registration status in all 50 states HERE. And if you still need to register, we have a handy dandy guide for all the options available for doing so HERE. Even easier? Just scroll down to the bottom of the post and register to vote here, on HollywoodLife, by filling out the simple form.

Once you’ve determined that you’re eligible to vote, the question comes to where you’re voting. Are you heading to the polls, mailing in your ballot, or dropping it off at a ballot box in your county? Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented amount of voters have decided to vote by mail for the 2020 presidential election. Voting by mail is just as effective as doing so in person, and with an added layer of safety. Voters don’t have to wait in long lines and cram into polling stations during a time when social distancing is a necessity. Once you receive your mail-in ballot, it’s incredibly important to follow the instructions perfectly to ensure its counted at the polls. Don’t forget your signature!

If you’d like to vote in person, that’s fine too! You can find your specific polling place using this locator. Depending on the state, you’ll typically need to provide your name, birthdate, and zip code. Before heading to the polls, think about what you’ll need first. How are you getting there? Will you have to take time off work/school? And do you need to bring your ID? That last bit, plus information on which states offer early voting, can be found HERE. And before voting, whether in person or by mail, please research your candidates down the ballot in order to make an informed decision.

If you don’t believe us, then ask Barack Obama. The former president, whose wife, Michelle Obama, founded the voter rights organization When We All Vote, recorded a video in September to urge Americans to make a voting plan. “Since we’re still dealing with a pandemic, we’ve got to approach voting just like we do everything else these days: shopping, ordering dinner, pulling off a surprise birthday party over Zoom. We’ve got to plan,” Obama said. They’re trying to make you cynical. They’re trying to get you to believe that your vote doesn’t matter. Do not let them do that.”