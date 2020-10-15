How Brian Austin Green Feels About Recent Fling Tina Louise Dating Diddy Amid New PDA Pics

“ Brian doesn’t think it’s any of his concern who Tina spends her time with,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY shared about his feelings on her and Diddy. “He has nothing but respect for her and as long as she’s happy, then he’s happy for her. They have a great time together when they hang out but they were never in a committed relationship.”

“Brian has a full plate and his main priority is his kids,” the insider added. “Tina knows that and that’s why it works for Brian. Things are easy and carefree between them so of course, Tina is completely free to do what she wants as is Brian. They have a mutual respect and friendship.”

The latest public interaction between Brian and Tina was when the blonde beauty left the flirty comment, “Kinda hot when your [sic] mad. lol”, on one of his Instagram videos in which he was pretending to be angry to promote an upcoming episode of his podcast.