50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban Link Locks Him Out Of The Bedroom After He Makes Fun Of Her Cooking

Rule one of quarantine: wash your hands. Rule two: don’t insult your girlfriend’s culinary skills, and 50 Cent learned this the hard way and nearly ended up sleeping on the couch!

“.. his ass ain’t so tough behind the door,” Cuban Link captioned the series of videos she posted to Instagram on Apr. 4. In the short trio of clips, the girlfriend of 50 Cent, 44, gets some sweet revenge on the rapper. First, she gets up off her bed and walks over to the bedroom door. “Whatchu want?” she asks Fiddy, who says, “I want you to open the door.” “Oh, now you want to come and lay in the bed? You’re sleeping on the couch [after how] you talkin’ about my cookin’.” Fiddy, clearly realizing the error of his ways, tries to talk his way in (“You’re tippin’, c’mon. I don’t want to be on the couch”) to his success. In the third and final clip, Cuban opens the door.

“Talking about ‘i don’t wanna lay on the couch,’” Cuban wrote in the post’s caption. It seems Fiddy still has a little bit of learning about life in quarantine. One can’t merely insult your self-isolation partner’s cooking without expecting some repercussions. If Cuban did let him sleep on the bed that night, he better beware when next they work out. She just might make him do a couple more laps up on the staircase the next time he needs to work out.

That’s right – in addition to being 50’s on-site personal chef, Cuban Link is acting as his personal trainer during their quarantine. Fiddy, the ever-prolific Instagram user, vented his frustration with a Mar. 17 post, sharing a clip of Carl Thomas’s song, “I Wish,” along with a caption, “After 3 days of quarantine with your girl.” “Yeah, come get her,” he added. “[Cuban] keeps sending me up and down the stairs too much f*ck this.” First, he bashes leg day and now, her cooking?

Seems 50 Cent had forgotten his own advice. With millions under lockdown as part of efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Power star issued a warning: don’t get fat. “A lot of people are not making adjustments, so they’re just going to sit home, and they’re going to get fat. They’ll get fat,” he said to WSJ. Magazine. The rapper said he was still trying to maintain his workout routine by running on a track and “Keep your social distance.” If 50 isn’t careful when Cuban Link whips up some dinner next, he’s going to find himself social distancing himself from the bedroom — and his girlfriend.