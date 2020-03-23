50 Cent Urges Everyone To Still Work Out During Quarantine: Don’t ‘Sit Home’ & ‘Get Fat’

Amid this coronavirus crisis, 50 Cent has a positive message: avoid ‘social distancing’ yourself from working out because you don’t want to come out looking worse than when the pandemic started.

“This is day five, right here,” 50 Cent, 44, says during WSJ. Magazine’s Mar. 23 edition of their series, “My Monday Morning.” Fiddy, like most of the rest of the world, was self-quarantining to help stop the spread of coronavirus. But, as he tells WSJ. Magazine, Fiddy’s worried that people might use this pandemic as an excuse to “socially distance” themselves from push-ups, sit-ups, and eating right. “I feel there are no safer options out here. There’s not much. I guess when I want to go to the gym I’ll go to a track and I’ll just run outside. Still, you know what they say, keep your social distance. Being conscious of that.”

“But a lot of people are not making adjustments, so they’re just going to sit home, and they’re going to get fat. They’ll get fat,” said Fiddy. When asked if he was freaking out over the COVID-19 outbreak, the rapper had an interesting observation. “The news, you know what, the news is all corona. It’s all coronavirus. People don’t hear alarms, they only see fires. A lot of them on South Beach and stuff like that, when they go out they’re only thinking about, ‘It’s spring break. It’s my time to have fun,’ instead of considering what’s really going on right now.”

“Go home so you can have another spring break at some point!” said Fiddy, in a moment of poignant wisdom. “Do you want this to be your last spring break?! What the f—ck, bro? It’s not safe, I don’t understand. But some people in New York City? These people will not stop. When they said it doesn’t sleep, it doesn’t sleep. Really, they’re not going to stop. They’re going to be outside. Go in the house and chill out, man!”

Normally, when the world isn’t dealing with a global pandemic, Fifty said he starts his week out by working on his chest. “On Mondays, I trained with a trainer for a very long time. I’ve been doing it by myself recently, but I’m going to start training out with these really fit girls,” he told the WSJ. Magazine. When pressed for an explanation, Fiddy said, “Yeah, on Instagram, stuff like that. For me, it’s something like, I don’t want to not be able to do it when it’s a girl telling me to do it.”

“When you’re training legs, you should definitely train with women, because that’s all they train. After a while, you’re like, “Yo, what is this?” You know what I’m saying? Like, “What the f—ck you all been doing in here?”