The 3-Step Full Leg Workout That Can Be Done In Your Own Backyard To Get You In Shape

In need of a full leg workout to get your blood circulating & your muscles toned? Personal trainer, Jillian Paige Schafer, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the exercise you can do at home!

While we’re all under quarantine due to the coronavirus, it’s important to keep your body moving and to stay active. Jillian Paige Schafer, virtual trainer on Fyt, the nation’s largest personal training service, and a NASM Certified Women’s Fitness Specialist, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the leg workout you can do in your backyard so that you’re getting fresh air and working out at the same time. If you don’t have outdoor space, don’t worry, because you can do this workout in the comfort of your own home as well!

“Luckily, being quarantined doesn’t have to mean giving up your sweat sesh,” Jillian shared. “I am a big fan of getting the most bang for your buck in a workout and believe you can get a great workout in just 30-45 minutes. Below, I’ve outlined an at-home workout for legs that had me limping these past few days!”

To understand the workout, Jillian explained how to do certain exercises.

“One-Legged Hamstring Curls – I used a water bottle for this but you can use a towel, pillow, or socks on a slick floor! Point your foot instead of flexing to really let your hamstrings work instead of your calves.”

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“Curtsy Lunges – I added a balance aspect to this with the knee up to challenge my hips and glutes even more. Sink as deep as you can and thank your strong legs for that stretch!

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“1 ¼ Plié Squat Jumps – stay upright as if in a high back chair and don’t let your knees fall inward. The “¼” aspect of this means that you’ll jump, come up only a quarter of the way, go back down, then come all the way up.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“Alternating Jump Lunges – be sure to trust your back leg just as much as your front! It may even feel like you have to sink back to get your weight centered on this one.”

Jillian’s Full At-Home Leg Workout:

First Set: 3 times

1. One-Legged Hamstring Curls – 15/side – One foot in the air, one heel on towel or pillow on a slick floor

2. One-Legged Supine Hip Raises – 20/side – Pause and squeeze at the top

3. 1-minute high knees active rest

Second Set: 3 times

1. Curtsy Lunges – 15/side

2. 1 ¼ Plié Squat Jumps – 15

3. Split Squats – 15/side

4. 20 squat jumps

5. Active rest

Third Set: 3 times

1. Squats – 15

2. Alternating Jump Lunges – 15/side

3. If these are too tough, either do fewer reps or walking lunges

4. Reverse Lunges – 12/side

5. 30 seconds jump rope

6. Active rest