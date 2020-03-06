HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards 2020 — Best Workout Clothes & Accessories

Having cute workout clothes gets you motivated to hit the gym & with so many options out there, we tried out all different apparel to give you the winners of this year’s Fitness & Health Awards!

When it comes to working out, it’s important to not only feel good but to look good too. When you have a cute workout outfit on it makes you feel better and actually makes you want to exercise. While there are tons of different fitness apparel brands on the market, we tried out a bunch to give you the winners of this year’s HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards and you can see them all below and when you click through the gallery above!

PUMA Zone XT Women’s Training Shoes, $80, Puma.com

These PUMA sneakers feature HYBRID Foam technology which gives you extreme cushioning, and energy return, so you can wear them for any type of training, plus, the knitted upper and midsole designs mimic a heart rate, so you are focused with every step.

Koral Fame Limitless Plus Sports Bra, $95, Koral.com

Made with Xtra Life LYCRA this sports bra is non-see-through, lightweight, & has a compressing 4-way stretch. Even better, it’s chlorine and salt resistant & has a Body Moisture System that helps regulate body temperature.

P.E Nation Rebuild Sports Bra, $120, us.pe-nation.com

This sports bra is long enough to look like a crop top so you can wear it with just a pair of matching leggings. Even better, it has a built-in underbust elastic which allows you to stay put during mid-impact workouts.

T.J. Maxx Tummy Control Distance Ankle Leggings, $16.99, tjmaxx.com

These neon green workout leggings feature a tummy control waistband that sucks you in so you can feel & look good while working out!

Ultracor Lux Knockout Leggings, $198, ultracor.com

With celeb fans of the brand including Shay Mitchell, Kelly Ripa, Emma Roberts, Jamie Chung, & more, these leggings are not only super cute, but they also have built-in shapewear so you look & feel your best during your workout!