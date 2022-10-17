Madonna, 64, Shows Off Her Lacy Lingerie As She Dances In Sexy TikTok: Watch

Madonna looked sexier than ever when she danced around in black lace lingerie with pink hair in a new TikTok video.

By:
October 17, 2022 12:12PM EDT
Image Credit: John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Madonna is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest TikTok video. The 64-year-old rocked a plunging, sheer black lace bra with a satin corset, belts, and fishnet tights in the video as she danced around sexily.

In the video, Madonna wore a high-neck, sleeveless black cutout top that put her tiny black lace underwire bra on display. The bra showed off major cleavage and her waist was cinched in with a black corset that was covered in crisscross black and silver grommet belts.

She accessorized her look with a pair of underwear, sheer black fishnet tights, fingerless over-the-elbow gloves, diamond rings, bracelets and necklaces, and white sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her newly dyed pink hair down and parted to the side in loose waves while a light pink, matte lip tied her look together.

Madonna is always rocking some sort of sexy lingerie and aside from this look, she threw on a sheer black lace bustier top that revealed ample cleavage and rocked a long-sleeve, plunging black silk blouse on top at the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14. The shirt was left wide open to reveal her bra and she accessorized with a pair of high-waisted, black satin flare-leg trousers.

As for her accessories, she threw on oversized black and purple aviator sunglasses, massive diamond hoop earrings, layers of silver chain necklaces and bracelets, fingerless black leather gloves, and sky-high, platform silver peep-toe heels.

