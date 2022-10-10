Madonna Fans Wonder If She Came Out As Gay With New TikTok Video: Watch

“Did Madonna just come out? And I’m witnessing it in real time??” asked one TikTok user on Sunday (Oct. 9) after Madonna, 64, took part in one of the app’s viral trends. While dressed in a white outfit — which included baggy pants, a corset top, and plenty of jewelry – the “Like A Virgin” singer stood in a luxurious mirrored bathroom while holding a pair of lacy hot-pink underwear. “If I miss, I’m Gay!” read the caption, and Madonna tossed the underwear…missing the garbage bin completely. The music icon didn’t seem too perturbed by the implications as she turned and walked away from the camera.

“We are witnessing herstory,” said one fan, taking this gesture as Madonna’s official “coming out” moment. “Is this like a historical moment or,” said one while another added, “did I just witness a historical moment?” “Velma & Madonna?! A win for the lesbians,” added another user, referencing how Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo! Revealed that Velma had a crush on the female character, Coco Diablo. Other commenters wrote, “Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades, my dudes.”

Madonna touched upon bisexuality in a 1991 interview with The Advocate. Even though I dealt with some other-than-heterosexual themes in “Justify My Love,” unfortunately some people just saw it in a superficial way and didn’t really want to deal with it,” she said. “[Deal with] the sexual themes in it. It wasn’t just about me. It’s about life, about human nature. I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong.”

Madonna famously locked lips with Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. She also kissed rapper Tokischa at New York Pride in June and made out with two women while celebrating her birthday in August (not to mention a “brief smooch” with Nicki Minaj in 2012, per Paper). Hollywood Life has reached out for comment.

Though there are plenty of heteroflexible, if not outright queer, moments in Madonna’s history, the “Material Girl” has dated and married primarily men. She tied the know with both Guy Ritchie and Sean Penn, which she said was a decision she regretted (“both times.”) In April, Madonna split with Ahlamalik Williams, the backup dancer she began dating in 2018. Even though the couple had a near-40-year-old age gap, they had fun before going their separate ways. In September, sources told HollywoodLife that Madonna was “casually dating” Andrew Darnell, a 23-year-old model. “She has never really let age affect her decision on who to date,” the insider said, “and it is not like Madonna is going to settle down, nor does she want to.”