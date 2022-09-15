Madonna Hangs With Kids Lourdes, 25, & Rocco, 22, During Night Out In NYC: Photos

When the Queen of Pop returned to New York City for New York Fashion Week, she had two of her princes and princesses by her side. Madonna, sporting stunning copper hair, visited the upscale Carbone restaurant on Wednesday (Sept. 14), along with her son, Rocco Ritchie, and daughter, Lourdes Leon. Madonna, 64, wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a bustier top, long silk pants, a chic jacket, and a ribbon tied tightly around her neck. She accessorized the look with a black headband, purple-lensed glasses, and a ton of sparkle.

Lourdes, 25, mirrored her mother with an all-black look. She wore a black dress that shimmered in the night sky. She opted for a cross pendant while putting her hair up to showcase her neck (and her array of tattoos along her arms and chest.) She paired the look with some fierce pumps and a black bag. Rocco, 22, went in a different direction, going for purple instead of black. The song of Madonna and Guy Ritchie sported a purple suede jacket that almost seemed electric. It matched the purple shirt and oversized pants he wore, as his hair – both on his head and chest – enjoyed the mid-September weather.

The NYFW dinner comes amid Madonna’s new romance with Andrew Darnell, a 23-year-old model. The couple was reportedly spotted cuddling at a New York club at the start of September. Though the “Material Girl” is almost three times Andrew’s age, she “has never really let age affect her decision on who to date and who not to date,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The insider said that Madonna is “living her best right now” and finds that Andrew “gives her the kind of passion that she wants in her life right now.”

Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams, her 28-year-old former backup dancer, called off their three-year relationship in April, and this new romance with Andrew is helping Madonna move on. “The two of them cannot keep their hands off each other when they are together, but this does not mean marriage to Madonna. She is done with all of that.”

The “Like A Virgin” singer did call her marriages to Guy, 53, and Sean Penn her biggest mistakes in an August interview. When answering 50 questions about her life, she said both marriages were “decisions [she] made that, looking back, maybe wasn’t the best idea.”