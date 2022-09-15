Madonna Debuts New Strawberry Blonde Hair Makeover & Sheer Lace Bra At NYFW

When it comes to Madonna, one thing is for sure – she is always switching up her look. That’s exactly what the 64-year-old did when she revealed a strawberry blonde hair makeover at the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14. Madonna has been rocking blonde hair the past few months, so it was a total curveball to see her newly dyed hair down and straight.

Madonna’s newly dyed strawberry blonde/orange hair was super long, ending at her waist, while down and pin-straight. She accessorized her hairstyle with a thick black satin headband and a revealing outfit.

Madonna threw on a sheer black lace bustier top that revealed ample cleavage and rocked a long-sleeve, plunging black silk blouse on top. The shirt was left wide open to reveal her bra and she accessorized with a pair of high-waisted, black satin flare-leg trousers.

As for her accessories, she threw on oversized black and purple aviator sunglasses, massive diamond hoop earrings, layers of silver chain necklaces and bracelets, fingerless black leather gloves, and sky-high, platform silver peep-toe heels.

Also in attendance was Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, who looked just as fabulous in an incredibly plunging, black silk scoop-neck maxi dress that showed off major cleavage. The fitted frock hugged her frame perfectly and she accessorized with black strappy sandals and a black diamond cross necklace. As for her glam, she threw her dark black hair into a messy bun while a sultry smokey eye and a nude lip completed her look.

We were completely shocked by Madonna’s new hairstyle considering her go-to look is to keep her blonde hair with black roots down. in messy waves, sometimes done, sometimes natural. While it was definitely different than her usual look, we have to admit that she pulled off her new hair color perfectly.