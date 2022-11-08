North West Mocks Mom Kim Kardashian’s Caution Tape Catsuit In TikTok Video: Watch

To the world, Kim Kardashian, 42, is one of the most fashionable celebrities out there, but to her daughter, North West, 9, she is still just her mom. And, of course, that means she can make fun of the SKIMS founder, as she did via TikTok on Nov. 6. While being dressed up in an outfit that featured Kim’s iconic caution tape catsuit, Northie also added an audio edit that featured moments of the TV star’s iconic scenes from Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians. Her daughter paired the Balenciaga caution tape with a black t-shirt and shorts, as she also sported a platinum blonde wig and sunglasses.

“Hi I’m Kim Kardashian West,” North mouthed at the star of the clip. “You don’t think I feel bad? I feel sad!” Another moment that she lip-synced included the time that the 42-year-old said, “I hate my sisters, I never want to look at their ugly faces again.” And it wouldn’t be a Kim throwback clip if it didn’t include the famous audio from when she told Khloe Kardashian, 38, “don’t be f***ing rude”, while she swung her purse at her. North also held up her mom’s white bodysuit while dancing around her mom’s lavish closet.

Kim has the comments section turned off on her and North’s joint TikTok account, so there are no fan reactions on the post. However, many people took to Twitter to celebrate North’s amazing TikTok videos over the last few days, which also featured her famous momma. “Not to be controversial but every single tiktok North West has ever posted is a cinematic masterpiece and you can’t change my mind,” one admirer wrote. And a separate user highlighted the lack of a comments section. “i’m [sic] so mad there’s no comment section it would be SO GOOD,” the Twitter user added.

The video, as mentioned above, landed on the account one day before the reality TV personality and businesswoman glided down the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. For the event, which Kim was being honored at for her work on SKIMS, the blonde beauty rocked a skin-tight latex Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with a SKIMS bodysuit underneath. Her sisters Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie were also in attendance Monday night. In addition, the head of the family, Kris Jenner, 67, appeared at the event wearing a monochromatic black dress.

Kim’s appearance at the NYC event on Monday comes amid her lengthy divorce from rapper Kanye West, 45. The former couple was married for nearly a decade, as they got married in 2014. Kim filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer in Feb. 2021, and nearly two years after she did that, the couple is legally divorced but still have details to work out. Their divorce is also taking place amid Ye’s continuously anti-Semitic posts online, which have resulted in his Instagram account being restricted numerous times. Kim and her ex share four kids together including North, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm West, 3.