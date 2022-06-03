Khloe Kardashian Channels 2015 Kim Kardashian Look In Pink Latex Dress: Photos

Khloe Kardashian went to dinner in West Hollywood and repeated an iconic outfit that her big sister Kim Kardashian wore to a party for Madonna seven years ago.

By:
June 3, 2022 3:24PM EDT
Khloe Kardashian
View gallery
Olivia Culpo wears a pink latex mini skirt in Miami Beach,Florida.Olivia took a coffee break at the W Hotel while taking in the sun. Pictured: Olivia Culpo Ref: SPL5103682 130719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe, Kendall and Kris meet up for a family dinner at celeb hotspots Craig's in West Hollywood. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
VIP guests arrive for New York Academy of Art's 2022 Tribeca Ball honoring artist Kenny Scharf; and sponsored by Van Cleef & Arpels. Held at the New York Academy of Art in Tribeca in New York, NY Pictured: Brooke Shields Ref: SPL5304529 190422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Backgrid

Khloe Kardashian just gave us a fashion blast from the past that involves her sister Kim Kardashian. The Good American co-founder, 37, stepped out for dinner in West Hollywood on June 2 wearing a gorgeous pink latex dress from Atsuko Kudo. KoKo’s outfit should look familiar, and that’s because it’s actually the longer version of the same gown that Kim, 41, wore back in 2015. Khloe, who ate at celeb hotspot Craig’s with mom Kris Jenner and little sister Kendall Jenner, styled herself differently in the latex dress than Kim did seven years back.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian at Craig’s in West Hollywood on June 2 (Photo: Backgrid)

Khloe went braless in the nude gown which reached her ankles. The mom-of-one accessorized her look with a pair of silver heels and large brown sunglasses, while her bleached blonde hair flowed behind her back. Khloe carried a pink Fendi bag as well as a small gift bag out of the restaurant after she dined with Kris, 65, and Kendall, 26.

While Khloe’s latex dress stopped at her ankles, Kim’s only reached her knees. The SKIMS founder rocked the sexy ensemble at the Mert & Marcus House of Love party for Madonna at Annabel’s in London on February 26, 2015. Kim attended the event with then-husband Kanye West, 44, and also wore a fur coat over her shoulders.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian at WestMert & Marcus House of Love party in February 2015 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Although they wore the latex dresses seven years apart, the famous sisters each looked absolutely gorgeous in the chic attire. Khloe’s skinny physique was put on full display thanks to her dress. She’s been in the best shape of her life in recent years, thanks to her daily workouts that she documents on social media. Fans even got a glimpse of Khloe working out in Kim’s gym on a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

More From Our Partners

ad