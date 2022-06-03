Khloe Kardashian Channels 2015 Kim Kardashian Look In Pink Latex Dress: Photos

Khloe Kardashian just gave us a fashion blast from the past that involves her sister Kim Kardashian. The Good American co-founder, 37, stepped out for dinner in West Hollywood on June 2 wearing a gorgeous pink latex dress from Atsuko Kudo. KoKo’s outfit should look familiar, and that’s because it’s actually the longer version of the same gown that Kim, 41, wore back in 2015. Khloe, who ate at celeb hotspot Craig’s with mom Kris Jenner and little sister Kendall Jenner, styled herself differently in the latex dress than Kim did seven years back.

Khloe went braless in the nude gown which reached her ankles. The mom-of-one accessorized her look with a pair of silver heels and large brown sunglasses, while her bleached blonde hair flowed behind her back. Khloe carried a pink Fendi bag as well as a small gift bag out of the restaurant after she dined with Kris, 65, and Kendall, 26.

While Khloe’s latex dress stopped at her ankles, Kim’s only reached her knees. The SKIMS founder rocked the sexy ensemble at the Mert & Marcus House of Love party for Madonna at Annabel’s in London on February 26, 2015. Kim attended the event with then-husband Kanye West, 44, and also wore a fur coat over her shoulders.

View Related Gallery Khloe Kardashian's Sexiest Looks: Photos Of Her Stealing The Show At Her Sister's Wedding & More <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/celeb/khloe-kardashian/">Khloe Kardashian</a> loves a sexy outfit and lately she's been looking better than ever. Whether she's on the red carpet, a VIP party, or simply taking a selfie, the Good American co-founder knows how to show off her 'Revenge Body'. Here, Khloe arrives at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner with her sisters. She was sizzling in a skintight python-print dress that hugged every inch of her hourglass figure. Khloe rocked brown Louboutin heels along with a choppy platinum blonde bob. Khloe's closet is full of pure fashion inspiration. See her hottest looks, from sister Kourtney's wedding to nights out a Nobu, and beyond in our photo gallery here. West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe, Kendall and Kris meet up for a family dinner at celeb hotspots Craig's in West Hollywood. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Although they wore the latex dresses seven years apart, the famous sisters each looked absolutely gorgeous in the chic attire. Khloe’s skinny physique was put on full display thanks to her dress. She’s been in the best shape of her life in recent years, thanks to her daily workouts that she documents on social media. Fans even got a glimpse of Khloe working out in Kim’s gym on a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.