Madonna Twerks & Bounces Around In Black Lace Bra & Fishnet Tights On TikTok: Watch

On Friday, November 4, Madonna took to TikTok to do what she does best — dance in lingerie! But this time around, she threw a little lace, fishnet, and twerking into the mix, leaving some fans confused and concerned. In the uncaptioned 11 second clip, the Material Girl, 64, was seen sensually dancing in a bra and black hotpants, as she turned to the side to twerk to the song “L$D” by Luclover. The controversial “Vogue” singer showed off a mile of cleavage in her lowcut lace bra, accentuated by ribbon-wrapped braids, jeweled barettes, layers of silver necklaces, and a natural makeup look.

She showed off a gunmetal silver manicure as she caressed her hips, and appeared not to be wearing shoes with her sexy fishnets. She could be seen adjusting the waistband of her black silk undies, as well. Madonna appeared to be in a makeup and hair room, and a stylist could be seen standing in front of a vanity mirror in the background. A small shower and a row of shoes could also be seen in the background.

Plenty of the “Like a Virgin” icon’s 3.1 million followers on the platform took to the comments thread to sound off…but not all of them were impressed. “Starting to scare me now. Like why?” wrote a follower, while another wrote, “Blink if you need help,” alongside a facepalm emoji. “What are you doing mama?” asked a third.

Other fans were completely there for it and simply gushed. “At first I was slightly appalled but then I remembered that this is Madonna,” quipped on follower. “My feelings are irrelevant.” “She’s such a vibe. When I’m her age, I wanna be this free, full of life and not giving a damn,” wrote another. An astute fan pointed out the seemingly obvious. “Madonna has always been controversial,” they wrote. “Why did y’all think she would change with age lol. Love her!”

The post follows a string of eye-popping posts from the mother of six. On Thursday, November 3, she posted a video to Instagram lip synching in a mesh top and lingerie. “Alright, wait, b****,” she captioned the clip.