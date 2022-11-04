Madonna, 64, Lip Syncs In Sheer Mesh Top & Lingerie: Photos

The Material Girl expressed herself in a black bodice top and jeans on Instagram before stripping down to her underwear in a racy TikTok.

By:
November 4, 2022 10:58AM EDT
View gallery
Madonna in Concert in Canada 7-7-1987 Madonna 1987
Madonna goes roller skating with help from friend at Discoasis in New York's Central Park. The pop star was surrounded by fans as she gingerly made her way around the skating rink twice. The Ray of Light singer was celebrating the release of a new greatest hits collection. Pictured: Madonna Ref: SPL5331973 110822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - A fashionable Madonna stuns in a black lace dress as she leaves MJ The Musical on Broadway in New York. Pictured: Madonna BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Madonna showed her legion of fans that she’s still got it! The Material Girl, 64, took to her social media on Thursday, Oct. 3 to share some racy videos of herself dancing around in revealing ensembles. In her Instagram post, she lip-synced to “Vent” by Baby Keem while rocking a mesh bodice top and matching denim. She then jumped over to TikTok and continued her solo routine, this time in nothing but a lacy bra, panties and fishnet stockings!

The “Express Yourself” singer has been quite active online lately. Right before Halloween, she stunned her followers with a topless snap of herself getting ready at a photo shoot. A few weeks earlier, she teased the music video for “Hung Up on Tokischa” with several clips of herself getting cozy with Dominican rapper Tokischa.

The icon has also made headlines recently with the premiere of Weird Al Yankovic’s hilarious biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, where she’s depicted as having a romance with the parody song writer back in the 80s. Played with great gusto by Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe in the film, Weird Al and Madonna, played with the same level of gusto by Evan Rachel Wood, even have a steamy makeout session. With many aspects of the biopic being fantastical for comedy’s sake (see where Weird Al encountering infamous Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar), fans were clamoring to know all about the real relationship between the pair.

@madonna

♬ L$d – Luclover

Although the Desperately Seeking Susan vet has yet to publicly weigh in on the chatter, Weird Al appeared to shut down any rumors of a fling during his promotional tour for the film. “It’s obvious that there’s something going on with me and Madonna in the trailer,” he shared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 1. “So everyone’s like, ‘Did that really happen? Did Weird Al and Madonna have a thing?’”

He continued, “Our relationship is platonic. The only time I actually met her was in 1985. I talked to her for maybe like 45 seconds backstage. So that’s the extent of the relationship.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad