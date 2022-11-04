Madonna, 64, Lip Syncs In Sheer Mesh Top & Lingerie: Photos

Madonna showed her legion of fans that she’s still got it! The Material Girl, 64, took to her social media on Thursday, Oct. 3 to share some racy videos of herself dancing around in revealing ensembles. In her Instagram post, she lip-synced to “Vent” by Baby Keem while rocking a mesh bodice top and matching denim. She then jumped over to TikTok and continued her solo routine, this time in nothing but a lacy bra, panties and fishnet stockings!

The “Express Yourself” singer has been quite active online lately. Right before Halloween, she stunned her followers with a topless snap of herself getting ready at a photo shoot. A few weeks earlier, she teased the music video for “Hung Up on Tokischa” with several clips of herself getting cozy with Dominican rapper Tokischa.

The icon has also made headlines recently with the premiere of Weird Al Yankovic’s hilarious biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, where she’s depicted as having a romance with the parody song writer back in the 80s. Played with great gusto by Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe in the film, Weird Al and Madonna, played with the same level of gusto by Evan Rachel Wood, even have a steamy makeout session. With many aspects of the biopic being fantastical for comedy’s sake (see where Weird Al encountering infamous Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar), fans were clamoring to know all about the real relationship between the pair.

Although the Desperately Seeking Susan vet has yet to publicly weigh in on the chatter, Weird Al appeared to shut down any rumors of a fling during his promotional tour for the film. “It’s obvious that there’s something going on with me and Madonna in the trailer,” he shared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 1. “So everyone’s like, ‘Did that really happen? Did Weird Al and Madonna have a thing?’”

He continued, “Our relationship is platonic. The only time I actually met her was in 1985. I talked to her for maybe like 45 seconds backstage. So that’s the extent of the relationship.”