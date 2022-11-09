Michigan, Kentucky & Vermont Voters Pass Constitutional Amendments To Protect Abortion Rights & Women Cheer

Three states voted to pass amendments that would protect abortion rights in their states during the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Voters in Michigan, Kentucky, and Vermont came out to protect abortion rights. In Michigan and Vermont, voters decided to codify the right to abortions into their respective state constitutions. In Kentucky, citizens voted against a state amendment, which would ban abortion at the state level, per The New York Times. California and Montana also voted to protect abortion rights. Tons of women praised the decision on social media, which came five months after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

The decision in the three states came about three months after Kansas voted on a similar amendment, where the right to choose was decided with a 59 to 41 percent victory. President Joe Biden celebrated the decision in a tweet. “It’s an important victory for Kansas, but also for every American who believes that women should be able to make their own health decisions without government interference,” he said.

Unpacking the full results of yesterday’s elections will take time but one thing is clear: The vast majority of people in this country want to protect abortion access. In Michigan, Kentucky, Vermont, California, and more, voters proved — abortion is a right we will fight for. — ACLU (@ACLU) November 9, 2022

Tons of people spoke out and explained how multiple elections, and pro-choice candidates being decided, showed how many people care about protecting the right to abortions. The American Civil Liberties Union spoke about what monument victory the three were in a tweet. “Unpacking the full results of yesterday’s elections will take time but one thing is clear: The vast majority of people in this country want to protect abortion access. In Michigan, Kentucky, Vermont, California, and more, voters proved — abortion is a right we will fight for,” the organization wrote.

People overwhelmingly support abortion access. This is a simple fact, and the fact that our laws, courts and representatives are making different decisions is one reflection of how deeply undemocratic our system of government is. https://t.co/thtkRFKfbc — Verónica Bayetti Flores 🐜 (@veroconplatanos) November 9, 2022

Another woman said that all five states voting to protect the right to choose was a sign that people all over felt that this was an important issue to protect. “People overwhelmingly support abortion access. This is a simple fact, and the fact that our laws, courts and representatives are making different decisions is one reflection of how deeply undemocratic our system of government is,” she wrote. See reactions from some of the other states here.

Kentucky

Everyone who donated to this helped us get the word out on Amendment 2 in Kentucky! We won! And I’ll still be live-streaming soon to raise more money for continued abortion access in Kentucky!! https://t.co/3LDwwqla21 — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) November 9, 2022

Many women who celebrated the decision seemed surprised that Kentucky, which mostly voted for Republican candidates, elected to protect abortion. Incumbent Republican Senator Rand Paul won in the Senate race and 5 more Republicans were elected for the House Representatives, with only one Democrat winning a House seat. Actress Alyssa Milano called it a “HUGE” victory in a tweet. What a Day podcast host Akilah Hughes also praised people who donated to help inform voters. “Everyone who donated to this helped us get the word out on Amendment 2 in Kentucky! We won! ” she wrote.

BREAKING: Kentucky voters have rejected an anti-abortion amendment in a massive victory for abortion rights. The message is clear: The majority of voters don’t want politicians deciding personal medical decisions for them. pic.twitter.com/V6zdTSxxdf — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) November 9, 2022

Planned Parenthood also spoke about what a major victory Kentucky was in this fight. “Kentucky voters have rejected an anti-abortion amendment in a massive victory for abortion rights. The message is clear: The majority of voters don’t want politicians deciding personal medical decisions for them,” the organization tweeted.

Vermont

Abortions rights WON in Vermont!!! — DutchessPrim💙 (@dutchessprim) November 9, 2022

Historic victory for abortion rights in Vermont: https://t.co/5JC9VSMW3n — Amy Littlefield (@amylittlefield) November 9, 2022

🎉 Tonight, we’re celebrating a major victory for abortion access. Voters have spoken — Vermont just secured the state constitutional right to abortion, protecting access statewide. — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) November 9, 2022

Vermont was the first state to vote to enshrine the law into their constitution. One reporter called it a “historic victory.” Planned Parenthood also said that Vermont’s decision was a “major” win in protecting access to abortion in the state.

Michigan

Abortion was, is, and will remain legal in Michigan. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 9, 2022

Michigan will enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution. You love to see it — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 9, 2022

Women similarly applauded Michigan for the vote to protect abortion. One woman wrote that “You love to see it” in response to the election. The state’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who also won her re-election campaign, celebrated the call with a tweet, explaining how momentous the decision is. “Abortion was, is, and will remain legal in Michigan,” she wrote.

🎉 VICTORY 🎉 Michiganders have voted to protect abortion rights! Just months after the Supreme Court took away our constitutional right to abortion, voters approved a ballot measure that will PROTECT the right to abortion in the state’s constitution. — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) November 9, 2022

Just as with Kentucky and Vermont, Planned Parenthood also celebrated the victory, months after Roe v. Wade were overturned. “Michiganders have voted to protect abortion rights! Just months after the Supreme Court took away our constitutional right to abortion, voters approved a ballot measure that will PROTECT the right to abortion in the state’s constitution,” they tweeted.