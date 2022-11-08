Katy Perry Freaks Out Fans After Voting For Anti-Abortion Billionaire Rick Caruso For Mayor Of LA

Katy Perry, 38, caused quite a reaction when she revealed she voted early for real estate businessman Rick Caruso for Mayor of Los Angeles, CA in the election on Nov. 7. The singer took to Instagram to share three photos and a video clip of her at the polls, including one selfie in which she was smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera as the voting screen with Rick’s name selected showed in front of her. She also appeared to vote in favor of Measure 28, which provides additional funding for arts and music education in public schools.

Katy’s post included a caption that revealed the reason she voted for Rick. “🇺🇸I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm. #letsgocaruso #yestomeasure28 #yestomeasure1 #doyoubutjustuseyourvoteok🇺🇸,” the caption read.

Once Katy shared her post, a number of fans and other celebs took to Twitter to share their thoughts, and some couldn’t believe she voted for 63-year-old Rick, who changed his party affiliation to Democrat in Jan., after siding with Republicans for many years. The billionaire is known for previously donating nearly $1 million to Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush, who supported anti-abortion policies.

“As much as the right try to spin it, Katy Perry voting for Rick Caruso is not an indication of anything other than a rich white woman voting for a fake democrat who will ultimately have no effect on the quality of her life but will worsen the lives of many others,” comedian Travon Free wrote about Katy’s post. Others brought up the fact that Katy made it publicly known she was pro-choice when it came to abortion, so they didn’t understand her vote for Rick. “katy perry tweeting out a pro-choice video while voting for rick caruso would be objectively hilarious if it wasn’t painfully dumb,” one user wrote.

“Katy Perry’s politics should surprise no one, considering her background… wait until y’all figure out that the majority of your faves are publicly liberal and privately conservative. It’s the most profitable and safest stance for multimillionaires who wish to avoid criticism,” another user tweeted.

Despite the criticism, Katy’s latest post isn’t the first time she’s publicly showed her support for Rick. In June, she took to Twitter to write, “RICK CARUSO FTW!” She received just as much criticism then, but she clearly didn’t let her sway her beliefs. The “Roar” crooner also made sure to turn off the Instagram comments on her latest post about the election.