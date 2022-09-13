Lindsey Graham Proposes 15-Week Abortion Ban & Outrage Ensues From Democrats

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican, proposed a federal bill, which would prevent doctors across the country from performing abortions after 15 weeks, on Tuesday, September 13. The bill, titled “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act,” outraged many voters ahead of the midterm elections in November, and many pro-choice activists called out the proposal and the senator.

The proposal comes as a shock, after it had previously been believed that it was unlikely that Republicans in the Senate would pursue a nationwide abortion ban, per The New York Times. Despite the bill referring to 15 weeks as “late-term,” many medical professionals don’t consider an abortion late-term until it’s reached 20 weeks. The proposal comes nearly three months after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision Roe V. Wade, which made abortion legal across the country.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement warning that a ban would mirror extreme abortion bans that have already passed in different states. “Make no mistake: if Republicans get the chance, they will work to pass laws even more draconian than this bill – just like the bans they have enacted in states like Texas, Mississippi and Oklahoma,” she said. “With Roe now out of their way, extreme MAGA Republicans are gleefully charging ahead with their deadly crusade to punish and control women’s health decisions. In sharp contrast, Democrats are fighting to put People Over Politics – and we will never relent until we restore the rights of Roe as the law of the land.”

Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton similarly warned that Republicans would enact the ban, should they win more seats in Congress in the November midterms in a tweet. “Republicans aren’t even trying to hide it. If they re-take the House in November, they will impose a national abortion ban at 15 weeks,” she wrote.

Thank you to GOP Senator @LindseyGrahamSC for making clear that abortion is on the ballot this November. Democrats support Roe v. Wade. Republicans want to impose a national abortion ban and government-mandated pregnancies. The two parties are not the same. Vote this November. https://t.co/j4y4yY6QlF — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 13, 2022

As Kentucky’s next Senator, I will never vote for Lindsey Graham’s 15-week nationwide abortion ban. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) September 13, 2022

Lindsey Graham's nationwide 15-week abortion ban is a dangerous escalation of the GOP’s plan to destroy women’s health care. We won't let it pass, but we see what's coming if the theocrats take over Congress. Pro-freedom Americans: stay vigilant. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 13, 2022

Naturally, many more politicians responded to Graham’s proposal by calling out the bill and reminding voters that it’s important to vote in the midterms to protect access to abortion rights. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) reminded voters where each side stands on the right to choose. “Democrats support Roe v. Wade. Republicans want to impose a national abortion ban and government-mandated pregnancies. The two parties are not the same. Vote this November,” he wrote. Kentucky Senate Candidate Charles Booker ensured his followers that he wouldn’t support Graham’s proposal. “As Kentucky’s next Senator, I will never vote for Lindsey Graham’s 15-week nationwide abortion ban,” he said.

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin similarly warned about the implications that passing the bill would mean. “Lindsey Graham’s nationwide 15-week abortion ban is a dangerous escalation of the GOP’s plan to destroy women’s health care. We won’t let it pass, but we see what’s coming if the theocrats take over Congress. Pro-freedom Americans: stay vigilant,” he tweeted. Similarly, California Governor Gavin Newsom shared that he was launching a new website to share resources on how women can get access to reproductive care. “Make no mistake–Lindsey Graham’s new national ban on abortion is about controlling women. That’s their agenda,” he tweeted.