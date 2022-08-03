Joe Biden & More Celebrate Kansas Voting To Protect Abortion Rights

The president and a number of different celebrities praised the 'important victory' in Kansas, as voters decided to keep the right to an abortion in their state constitution.

By:
August 3, 2022 9:40AM EDT
joe biden
Image Credit: Jim Watson/UPI/Shutterstock

President Joe Biden was among the many people who celebrated Kansas citizens voting to protect the right to an abortion on Tuesday, August 2. The president joined other politicians and celebrities in celebrating the vote, which marks a major victory in the fight to protect abortion rights. The decision kept the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution, and it was decided with a 59 to 41 percent vote, per The New York Times.  Kansas marked one of the first state-level votes since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June. Biden called the vote an “important victory.”

President Joe Biden thanked Kansas voters for protecting abortion rights. (Jim Watson/UPI/Shutterstock)

Joe Biden

The president not only celebrated Kansas’ ruling, but he also spoke to what the vote meant for the entire country. “It’s an important victory for Kansas, but also for every American who believes that women should be able to make their own health decisions without government interference,” he wrote.

Elizabeth Warren

Biden wasn’t the only politician that celebrated! Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) gave thanks to the Sunflower State, after its vote. “I’m grateful down to my toes for everyone who helped stop this dangerous ballot measure in its tracks,” she wrote.

Amy Klobuchar

Senator Amy Klobuchar also called the vote a “wake-up call,” showing that abortion rights are incredibly important to women all across the United States. “The women of this country want to make their own decisions about their reproductive health care. They don’t want the politicians making them for them,” she wrote.

Dan Rather

Other political commentators and stars also weighed in. Legendary broadcaster Dan Rather spoke about how the vote in Kansas could mean for the midterms in the fall. While he didn’t expand more, he may have been referring to Kansas often voting for Republicans. The State had voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. “Might be time to reshuffle the conventional wisdom deck for the midterms,” he wrote. He also made a play on the famous line from The Wizard of Oz about not being in Kansas anymore.

George Takei

Outside of the political sphere, a bunch of other stars celebrated the vote, including Star Trek icon George TakeiHe sounded energized to keep up the fight to protect the right to choose. “If we can whallop them on abortion rights there, we can take the fight to them everywhere. Who’s ready?” he wrote.

Henry Winkler

Some messages were simply of thanks for the vote. Legendary comedic actor Henry Winkler kept his message short. “Thank you Kansas!” he wrote.

Rob Reiner

Actor and director Rob Reiner also wrote a celebratory message, seeming to cheer for the recent vote for abortion rights. “Kansas Yeah!” he wrote in all-caps.

