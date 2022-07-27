Matt Gaetz Body-Shames A Teen & She Claps Back By Raising $275,000 For Abortion Funds

Abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna, 19, succeeded in sitting Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz all the way down after he targeted her in a scathing Twitter exchange. She’s now used the encounter to raise upwards of $275,000 in donations (so far) for abortion funds. The whole thing started when Olivia called out the controversial politician, 40, for some backwards, body-shaming remarks he made during a Turning Point USA Student Action Summit that took place this past weekend.

FRIENDS WE GOT #MattGaetzIsTriggered TRENDING #1‼️ Let’s piss him off some more by donating to abortion funds! 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 In the last 48 hours we’ve raised over $275,000– all because Gaetz decided to body shame me ❤️ — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) July 27, 2022

After Olivia took to Twitter to put him in his place, he tweeted out to his 1.4M followers a photo of Olivia wearing a “Bans Off Our Bodies,” shirt, alongside the words, “Dander raised.” Rather than continue to tangle with the debatably self-described “Happy husband,” Olivia reportedly upped the ante with a plea to donate to an abortion rights fundraising campaign through Gen-Z For Change. Nearly $300K later, it’s safe to say she’s made quite a difference.

Lest you’ve missed the background on this, Matt’s comments at the summit were as follows. “Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about abortions?” he told the young conservatives. “Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb. These people are odious from the inside out. They’re like 5’2″, 350 pounds, and they’re like, ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.’”

Olivia pointedly responded via Twitter, alerting her followers to the situation. “I’m actually 5’11. 6’4 in heels,” she tweeted. “I wear them so small men like you are reminded of your place.” By July 26, she’d made her point. “Well @mattgaetz, I have to hand it to you,” she tweeted. “I didn’t think you cared about us abortion rights activists, but your spotlight on me has helped raise $50K for abortion funds in the last 24 hours! So I made you a special thank you card. It almost feels like #MattGaetzIsProAbortion.”

It’s also worth noting the flood of moral support Olivia’s spat with the politician has unleashed. She now has 212.7K followers, up from 190K just days ago.