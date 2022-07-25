Joy Behar Calls Out ‘Odious’ Matt Gaetz Over New Abortion Comments: Watch

Joy Behar called out Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz during a hot topic discussion on The View, where they torched the Florida congressman’s speech at the Conservative conference Turning Point USA over the weekend. Joy suggested that her co-host Sara Haines find out the “most odious” person for as a competition show. “I have an idea for Sara’s next game show: Who’s The Most Odious? Is it Matt Gaetz? Is it Jim Jordan? Is it Ted Cruz?” she joked on Monday, July 25.

REP. GAETZ SLAMMED FOR ABORTION COMMENTS: #TheView panel reacts to Rep. Matt Gaetz taking stage at the young conservative voter summit in Florida where he spoke out on the battle for reproductive rights in America. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/L1a370CVbJ — The View (@TheView) July 25, 2022

During Gaetz’s speech, he spoke in support of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and he mocked the people protesting in support of abortion rights. “Have you watched these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies? The people are just disgusting. Why is that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you, if you look like a thumb,” he said in the clip shown.

After the clip was shown Sara and Whoopi Goldberg made reference to other allegations against Gaetz. Sara pointed out the Justice Department investigation into him for alleged sex-trafficking, which the congressman has denied, nor has he been charged. Whoopi also referred to one of the other claims about Gaetz’s personal life. “So says the man who supposedly pays for sex,” she said.

While going after the congressman, Ana Navarro also stood up for a preteen victim of sexual assault who traveled across state lines to have an abortion performed, who’s received much media coverage since Roe was overturned. “He’s got no legislative accomplishments. So that’s not giving him relevancy, but let me just say this: a ten-year-old girl doesn’t look like a thumb,” she said, while taking a stand against him.

This isn’t the first time that The View hosts or guests have spoken out in support of abortion rights. Last week, the hosts welcomed Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, who promised to keep fighting for the right to choose in an interview. “I stand with the women of my state, and the people of Georgia, who agree that Roe v. Wade should not have been overturned. Listen, I am a man of faith, and as a person of faith, as a father myself, I have a profound reverence for human life, and I have a deep and abiding respect for choice,” he said.