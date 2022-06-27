Sunny Hostin Reveals She’s Anti-Abortion, But Doesn’t Support SCOTUS Overturning Roe V. Wade

Sunny Hostin revealed that she doesn’t believe in abortion under any circumstances after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe V. Wade. The View co-hosts were infuriated by the decision, which leaves abortion rights in the hands of states, and they discussed it during a “hot topics” discussion on Monday, June 27. While Sunny was also against the decision, she did reveal that she’s opposed to abortion during the show. “I don’t believe in abortion at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it,” she said.

Her co-host Sara Haines sought to clarify, by asking,”Even incest and rape?” Sunny responded that she’s against it, because of her religion. “I don’t. That’s considered very radical for many people, and it’s because I’m Catholic, and that’s my faith,” she said, pointing out that there are six Catholic judges on the Supreme Court.

Despite saying that she doesn’t believe in abortion, Sunny still said that she felt that the Supreme Court shouldn’t have used religion as reasoning in overturning the landmark case. “This has always been a very difficult discussion for me, but what is not difficult for me is that this is an activist Supreme Court, and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith,” she said.

Co-host Ana Navarro, who is also a Catholic, explained her feelings on the issue. “If you’re against abortion, don’t have one!” she said. Whoopi Goldberg also explained that regardless of beliefs, no one should have the right to force their ideology on another person. “I’m very pro-life. I’ve never been anti-life. I want people to have the lives they want, but I don’t want to force anybody. I don’t want anybody coming in my house, telling me how to raise my daughter and what she needs, because they don’t know,” she said. “I appreciate everybody’s religion, but I do not subscribe to your religion. I don’t ask you to subscribe to mine, and you do not have the right based on your religious beliefs to tell me.”

After the draft decision leaked, a number of guests on the show have torched the decision by the Supreme Court ahead of it being passed. Comedian Sarah Silverman pointed out the larger implications that the decision would have, because it would make it harder for poorer women to receive abortions than wealthy ones who need it. “Women of means will always be able to have abortions. Dangerous abortions will take place, and it’s just bizarre that the same people that want government out of our lives want it in our uteruses. There are anti-big government people,” she said.

Star Trek star George Takei echoed the sentiment that it doesn’t follow the Republican idea of small government. “A core value of the Republican Party — I thought — was small government: freedom of speech, freedom of free trade, all that freedom, but when it comes to the most private area of a woman’s life and decision making, government wants to ban it,” he said.

After the initial SCOTUS draft decision leaked, tons of stars weighed in to stand up for women’s rights. Naturally, a number of political leaders have also spoke out on the importance of legal, safe abortions being accessible. Former President Barack Obama spoke about the dangerous implications that the decision has. “The consequences of this decision would be a blow not just to women, but to all of us who believe that in a free society, there are limits to how much the government can encroach on our personal lives,” he said in a statement.