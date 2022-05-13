George Takei Calls Abortion Ban ‘Irrational, Un-Republican, & Dangerous’ On ‘The View’

George Takei didn’t hold back when calling out the Republican party for efforts to effectively ban abortion (with the possibility that Roe v. Wade could be overturned by the Supreme Court) during an interview on The View on Friday, May 13. The actor pointed out that by limiting personal freedoms it went against Republican values of limited government interference, but he also pointed toward other issues that will be affected by less access to abortion. “It is the most irrational, un-Republican act,” he said. “[It’s] mean-spirited and dangerous.”

George, 85, explained that the freedom to decide whether to get an abortion or not should be a personal choice that the Republicans should defend as they have with other personal freedoms. “A core value of the Republican Party — I thought — was small government: freedom of speech, freedom of free trade, all that freedom, but when it comes to the most private area of a woman’s life and decision making, government wants to ban it,” he said. “It’s not the Republican way.”

As the Star Trek alum continued, he further pointed out that there are plenty of other issues that need to be addressed if abortions are banned. “Then once, the woman has the baby, because of the ban, then what do they do with the children? Totally irresponsible. Education budget is cut. Childcare is cut,” he explained, before giving a rousing call to fight against the ban. “We have more child poverty in this country. We are the most irresponsible of the wealthy nations. So we’ve got to absolutely react to this early leak.”

View Related Gallery 'The View': See Photos Of The Show THE VIEW -4/10/20 - The cast of "The View" broadcasts from quarantine during the COVD-19 pandemic. FRAMEGRAB (ABC News/Frame Grab) WHOOPI GOLDBERG, SUNNY HOSTIN, JOY BEHAR, MEGHAN MCCAIN THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) MICHAEL DOUGLAS, SUNNY HOSTIN, MEGHAN MCCAIN

George is one of many stars who have spoken out against the possibility of an abortion ban after a Supreme Court draft decision was leaked that could overturn Roe V. Wade. He also hasn’t been the only recent guest on The View to do so. Comedian Sarah Silverman also denounced the draft in an interview on Wednesday. “They’ve been chipping away bit by bit quietly, state-by-state at women’s rights, and it’s a war against the poor,” she said.