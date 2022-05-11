Sarah Silverman Calls Out Decision To Overturn Roe V. Wade: ‘It’s A War Against The Poor’

Sarah Silverman spoke out against the leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe V. Wade during an interview on The View on Wednesday, May 11. The 51-year-old comedy icon expressed how the possibility is both shocking and unsurprising at the same time. Most of all, she explained that even if the landmark decision is overturned, it won’t stop abortions from happening. “I can’t believe it, and I completely can believe it. Have you been alive the past several years? They’ve been chipping away bit by bit quietly, state-by-state at women’s rights, and it’s a war against the poor,” she said.

"The same people that want government out of our lives want it in our uteruses."@SarahKSilverman reacts to the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned, calling it a "war against the poor." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/I5Y3vu95Y4 — The View (@TheView) May 11, 2022

Sarah continued to explain that regardless of whether or not Roe v. Wade protects the right to an abortion, people will still get the procedure anyway they can while calling out politicians for trying to regulate women’s bodily autonomy. “Women of means will always be able to have abortions. Dangerous abortions will take place, and it’s just bizarre that the same people that want government out of our lives want it in our uteruses. There are anti-big government people,” she said.

Amid the fear that Roe v. Wade could be overturned, Sarah showed just how important it is to go out and vote in the midterm elections in November, while also saying how disappointing the draft decision is. “In all the trembling from waking up that morning, you go, ‘I wonder if this’ll help us in the midterms.’ I don’t know. It’s pretty far out. It’s dystopian. The progress to devolution ratio going on in our lifetime is pretty wild,” she said.

With the SCOTUS decision leak, many stars spoke out against the possibility of Roe V. Wade being overturned, and Sarah was one of them. The School of Rock actress has spoken out in support of abortion access on a number of occasions, including in a recent episode of her podcast.

When the draft decision was leaked, she drew comparisons to people using the “My Body My Choice” argument against getting the COVID-19 vaccine to the ones now supporting Roe V. Wade being overturned. “The idea of wearing masks to protect others or get a vaccine was met with My Body My Choice. But when it comes to people with uteruses having autonomy over their bodies… I both can’t and can believe this is happening. They’ve been leading up to this for years,” she tweeted.