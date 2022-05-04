Howard Stern Torches Supreme Court For Roe V. Wade Draft & Calls Clarence Thomas A ‘Crackpot’

Howard Stern tore into the U.S. Supreme Court after a draft of their plans to overturn Roe Vs. Wade was leaked on May 3. “How did we get to this point?” the 68-year-old said on his SiriusXM radio show, The Howard Stern Show, while defending abortion rights in the country. “How much more are we going to take? Let me tell you something. Here’s what I say. All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices and they should raise every one of those babies.”

Howard specifically called out “crackpot” Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas when going off on the SCOTUS that is majority conservative. “They can raise those babies that they want,” he added. Howard also said that “if guys got raped and pregnant, there’d be abortions available on every corner. Every street corner a different clinic that would take care of the problem.”

“Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And again, the people who carry these babies who don’t want them don’t raise these kids and then we’re stuck with them,” he said. “The people who are anti-abortion, they don’t give to charity, they don’t raise these kids. I don’t know whose going to raise them. Men were ready to tear this country down because we asked them to wear a mask, let alone have some baby they don’t want.”

Furthermore, Howard noted that Roe Vs. Wade is in danger because Donald Trump defeated Hilary Clinton in the 2016 electoral college, despite receiving less overall votes. Howard explained that Trump was able to appoint “the most radical” anti-abortion Supreme Court Justices, that being Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. “So now we have a minority viewpoint in this country running the country,” he said. “If it was the majority viewpoint, alright you put up with it. But it’s the minority viewpoint.”

Howard is just one of millions of Americans who are outraged about the SCOTUS’ anti-abortion agenda. The draft document was written in February and shows that Roe Vs. Wade was voted to be overturned by the majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito and signed by four Republican-appointed justices. If passed, Roe Vs. Wade will be repealed immediately and U.S. states will be able to ban abortion or introduce severe restrictions.

Since the leak, President Joe Biden has come out in support of protecting Roe Vs. Wade. He said in a statement, “I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned.”