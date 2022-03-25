Ginni Thomas: 5 Things To Know About Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence & Trump Scandal

Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas is a conservative political activist who has been married to Justice Thomas since 1987. Learn more about her here.

While most Supreme Court Justices spouses stay out of the spotlight, Ginni Thomas, 65, has never been shy about sharing her conservative views. The Omaha, Nebraska-born attorney and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has worked both inside and outside of the government throughout the couple’s 25-year marriage, wielding her influence in Washington D.C. and beyond.

Recently, however, her connections to the political world have begun to face scrutiny amid revelations she used her influence to encourage President Donald Trump’s administration in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Learn more about the right-wing activist and her history here.

1. Ginni urged the Trump administration to overturn the 2020 election

Texts between Ginni and Trump Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows emerged on Mar. 25, 2022, via the Washington Post and CBS News, revealing her personal efforts to try and get the 2020 election overturned. In the texts, just 32 of the 2,320 he provided to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, she told him, “Do not concede. It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back.”

She also appeared to push QAnon conspiracies in the texts, which referenced “Watermarked ballots”. The texts also show Ginni urged Trump’s Chief Of Staff to appoint Sidney Powell, a conspiracy theorist and lawyer, to head up Mr. Trump’s legal team.

2. She attended the Jan. 6 rally

Ginni confirmed she attended the Jan. 6, 2021 “Stop The Steal” rally in a Mar. 16, 2022 interview with the Washington Free Beacon. She claimed to have left before the Capital Riots, however.

3. Ginni is no stranger to controversy

Justice Thomas’ Super Court nomination was controversial from the start. During his 1991 confirmation hearings, he was confronted by sexual harassment allegations from lawyer Anita Hill. Ginni stood by her husband. Years later on October 9, 2010, Ginno left a voicemail message for Anita, demanding she apologize to Justice Thomas. Hill declined, explained there was nothing to apologize for as her accounts were truthful.

4. She’s held several influential positions

Ginni served in the Labor Department during George HW Bush’s administration and as an aide for Texas Representative Dick Armey. She went on to join The Heritage Foundation, a prominent right-wing think-tank. In late 2009, she started the nonprofit lobbying group Liberty Central.

5. Ginni says she & the Justice don’t talk about work

Ginni has insisted there are no ethical qualms about her and her husband’s work. “Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles, and aspirations for America,” she told the Washington Free Beacon in 2019.

“But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work.”