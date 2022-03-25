Find Out

Ginni Thomas: 5 Things To Know About Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence & Trump Scandal

Ginni Thomas
AP/Shutterstock
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Friday, Feb., 18, 2022, in her office at the court in Washington Supreme Court Vacancy, Washington, United States - 18 Feb 2022
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is followed by her daughter Leila as she departs following the third and final day of her Senate nomination hearings to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC,. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Senate nomination hearing to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 23 Mar 2022
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's husband Dr. Patrick Jackson, left, and daughter Leila Jackson, center, listen as Judge Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington Supreme Court Nomination, Washington, United States - 23 Mar 2022
The family of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson listen during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, in Washington. From left, husband Patrick Jackson, daughter Leila Jackson, and daughter Talia Jackson Supreme Court Nomination, Washington, United States - 21 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Editor

Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas is a conservative political activist who has been married to Justice Thomas since 1987. Learn more about her here.

While most Supreme Court Justices spouses stay out of the spotlight, Ginni Thomas, 65, has never been shy about sharing her conservative views. The Omaha, Nebraska-born attorney and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has worked both inside and outside of the government throughout the couple’s 25-year marriage, wielding her influence in Washington D.C. and beyond.

Recently, however, her connections to the political world have begun to face scrutiny amid revelations she used her influence to encourage President Donald Trump’s administration in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Learn more about the right-wing activist and her history here.

Ginni Thomas
Ginni Thomas speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2017. (AP/Shutterstock)

1. Ginni urged the Trump administration to overturn the 2020 election

Texts between Ginni and Trump Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows emerged on Mar. 25, 2022, via the Washington Post and CBS News, revealing her personal efforts to try and get the 2020 election overturned. In the texts, just 32 of the 2,320 he provided to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, she told him, “Do not concede. It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back.”

Related Gallery

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Photos Of The Late Supreme Court Justice

In this Sept. 20, 2017 photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg reacts to applause as she is introduced by William Treanor, Dean and Executive Vice President of Georgetown University Law Center, at the Georgetown University Law Center campus in Washington. During a speech in September at Georgetown University’s law school the 84-year-old referred to herself as “Rapid Ruth” and to Justice Sonia Sotomayor as “Swift Sonia.” The Supreme Court on Wednesday handed down its first opinion in a case heard this term. And it was Ginsburg, the court’s oldest justice, who authored the unanimous opinion. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
FILE - In this June 1, 2017, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg joins other justices of the U.S. Supreme Court for an official group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. In different circumstances, Ginsburg might be on a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court. But in the era of Donald Trump, the 84-year-old Ginsburg is packing her schedule and sending signals she intends to keep her seat on the bench for years. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
In this Aug. 19, 2016, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is introduced during the keynote address for the State Bar of New Mexico's Annual Meeting in Pojoaque, N.M. In different circumstances, Ginsburg might be on a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court. But in the era of Donald Trump, the 84-year-old Ginsburg is packing her schedule and sending signals she intends to keep her seat on the bench for years. (AP Photo/Craig Fritz, File)

She also appeared to push QAnon conspiracies in the texts, which referenced “Watermarked ballots”. The texts also show Ginni urged Trump’s Chief Of Staff to appoint Sidney Powell, a conspiracy theorist and lawyer, to head up Mr. Trump’s legal team.

2. She attended the Jan. 6 rally

Ginni confirmed she attended the Jan. 6, 2021 “Stop The Steal” rally in a Mar. 16, 2022 interview with the Washington Free Beacon. She claimed to have left before the Capital Riots, however.

Ginni Thomas, Clarence Thomas
Justice Clarence Thomas, and wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas arrive for a State Dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and President Donald Trump at the White House in Sep. 2019.. (Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock)

3. Ginni is no stranger to controversy

Justice Thomas’ Super Court nomination was controversial from the start. During his 1991 confirmation hearings, he was confronted by sexual harassment allegations from lawyer Anita Hill. Ginni stood by her husband. Years later on October 9, 2010, Ginno left a voicemail message for Anita, demanding she apologize to Justice Thomas. Hill declined, explained there was nothing to apologize for as her accounts were truthful.

4. She’s held several influential positions

Ginni served in the Labor Department during George HW Bush’s administration and as an aide for Texas Representative Dick Armey. She went on to join The Heritage Foundation, a prominent right-wing think-tank. In late 2009, she started the nonprofit lobbying group Liberty Central.

5. Ginni says she & the Justice don’t talk about work

Ginni has insisted there are no ethical qualms about her and her husband’s work. “Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles, and aspirations for America,” she told the Washington Free Beacon in 2019.

“But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work.”