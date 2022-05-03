Phoebe Bridgers Reveals She Had An Abortion After Supreme Court Leak: ‘Everyone Deserves Access’

Phoebe Bridgers spoke out about her past experience getting an 'abortion pill' from Planned Parenthood, reacting to the news of SCOTUS' leaked draft opinion to overturn 'Roe v. Wade.'

May 3, 2022 6:06PM EDT
Phoebe Bridgers is sharing her thoughts on that shocking Politico report of the SCOTUS’ overturning of Roe v. Wade on social media. “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy,” the “Kyoto” singer posted to her Twitter account.

“Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now,” she concluded, providing a link from The Cut directing readers to donation outlets.

Following the leak, President Joe Biden released a statement in response on Tuesday, May 3. The President said that while it’s unclear if the draft is “genuine,” he laid out the steps that his administration has taken to defend Roe v. Wade. “First, my administration argued strongly before the Court in defense of Roe v. Wade. We said that Roe is based on ‘a long line of precedent recognizing ‘the Fourteenth Amendment’s concept of personal liberty’ … against government interference with intensely personal decisions.’ I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” he wrote.

He also pointed to the Texas abortion law that was passed in September, which placed strong restrictions on reproductive rights. He said that his administration would be prepared for a similar decision in the Supreme Court. “We will be ready when any ruling is issued,” he said.

In addition to Phoebe, other celebrities and political leaders shared their thoughts on the matter, with U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, writing how democrats can “codify Roe” and make a difference in the overturning of the law.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren also gave their two cents, with Bernie writing how the Senate must also “end the filibuster” to pass the legislation and Elizabeth assuring the American public we are “not going back—not ever.”

