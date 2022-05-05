Olivia Rodrigo Makes Powerful Statement Against Abortion Ban At Concert

The 'Brutal' singer said that she was 'heartbroken' for the Supreme Court draft decision, which could overturn Roe V. Wade during her concert in Washington D.C.

Olivia Rodrigo spoke out against the possibility that Roe v. Wade could be struck down during her concert in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, May 4. The 19-year-old singer took time during her show to speak out to protect abortion rights. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to talk about how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision,” she said.

As the Sour popstar continued, she gave a rousing speech about defending the right to safe abortions for all. “Our bodies should never be in the hand of politicians, and I hope we can use our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get,” she said as the crowd applauded.

Olivia definitely hasn’t been alone in speaking out against the possible abortion ban. After the SCOTUS draft leaked on Monday, tons of stars have weighed in to speak out against Roe v. Wade potentially being overturned, like Alyssa Milano, Yvette Nicole Brown, and many more. Indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers revealed that she had gotten an abortion while she was on tour in the fall. “Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now,” she wrote on social media while providing a link to donation outlets.

Olivia spoke out against a possible abortion ban during her concert on Wednesday. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Other than celebrities, plenty of political figures also spoke out against a possible abortion ban. President Joe Biden released a statement, promising to protect the right to safe abortions, while also saying how important it was to elect officials that would defend the right. “If the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law,” he said.

