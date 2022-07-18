Raphael Warnock Supports Right To Choose As GA Faces Abortion Ban On ‘The View’

Senator Raphael Warnock showed support for pro-choice policies during an interview on The View on Monday, July 18. Co-host Sara Haines asked him what he thinks about people who use religion to justify opposing abortion laws, as the Peach State may implement a law that bans abortions after six weeks. Since he’s been called a “pro-choice pastor,” Warnock had a perfect response to show that he was pro-choice. “I just think that a patient’s room is too small and too cramped a space for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government,” he said. “I think that’s too many people in the room. I stand with women.”

Earlier in his response, Warnock opposed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, and he continued to say that it shouldn’t be the government’s place to make anyone’s decision on what to do with a pregnancy. “I stand with the women of my state, and the people of Georgia, who agree that Roe v. Wade should not have been overturned. Listen, I am a man of faith, and as a person of faith, as a father myself, I have a profound reverence for human life, and I have a deep and abiding respect for choice,” he explained.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp had signed a law banning abortions after six weeks back in 2019, but it had been stopped by a federal court, but the decision was appealed, and with the SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe V. Wade, it’s awaiting a ruling that will decide if the law will go into effect, according to The New York Times.

Aside from his pro-choice stance, Warnock also spoke about his upcoming Senate race against former NFL player Herschel Walker. While he didn’t address controversies that his opponent’s campaign has faced, he spoke about the efforts he’s made to bring about change in Georgia. “I’m not in love with politics. I’m in love with change. I got into politics with the hope that the issues that I’ve worked on for years—voting rights, healthcare in Georgia, which has yet to expand Medicaid—that I could push us close to getting that work done,” he said. “The people of Georgia have a stark choice about who they think is ready to represent them in the United States Senate, and I’m proud of my work.”

Warnock is far from the first politician to oppose the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark abortion case. Plenty of leaders like President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and many more have spoken out against the decision in the weeks since the ruling came.