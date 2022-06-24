Hillary Clinton & More Female Leaders Outraged Over SCOTUS Overturning Roe v. Wade

A number of female leaders torched the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe V. Wade and endangered women's rights to safe and legal abortions.

June 24, 2022 11:41AM EDT
Hillary Clinton and many others called out the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, leaving legislation on abortion rights to state governments. The former First Lady tweeted out a statement, warning that the Supreme Court decision is a massive step in the wrong direction for women’s rights. See her response and many  others here.

Hillary Clinton

Clinton tweeted that choices about whether an abortion is the right choice for any woman is up to the individual and should be kept between just doctors and patients. “Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women’s rights and human rights,” she said. The former Secretary of State also shared a link where people could donate to her Onward Together organization.

Nancy Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said that overturning the landmark SCOTUS opinion and taking away the right to safe and legal abortions has long been a plan for Republicans. She warned that GOP members of Congress were working to ban abortion across the United States. “With Roe now out of their way, radical Republicans are charging ahead with their crusade to criminalize health freedom.  In the Congress, Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban.  In the states, Republicans want to arrest doctors for offering reproductive care and women for terminating a pregnancy.  GOP extremists are even threatening to criminalize contraception, as well as in-vitro fertilization and post-miscarriage care,” she said partially in a statement.

Pelosi also warned that it’s important to elect officials who will protect abortion rights in the November midterm elections. “This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching.  But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November,” she said.

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also released a lengthy statement, explaining how “heartbroken” she was by the SCOTUS opinion. “This horrifying decision will have devastating consequences, and it must be a wake-up call, especially to the young people who will bear its burden. I know this is not the future you chose for your generation – but if you give up now, you will inherit a country that does not resemble you or any of the values you believe in,” she said.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to explain that even though the landmark opinion may be overturned, women will still get abortions, but it will put more lives at risk to not have access to legal, safe abortions. “It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized,” she wrote. “People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America.”

Stacey Abrams

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said that she was “appalled” after the decision was overturned. She spoke about how the ruling endangered so many people, and she swore to fight for abortion access. “What has been done with this law is an assault on our liberties, and we will fight back,” she said.

 

