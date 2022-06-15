Herschel Walker’s Sons: Everything To Know About Christian & Secret Second Son

Herschel Walker is no stranger to the spotlight. He first rose to fame as a college football player as a running back for the University of Georgia, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1982. After college, he was eventually drafted to the NFL, where he played for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants, throughout his time in the league from 1986 to 1997.

In more recent years, Walker has made his political affiliations public, supporting former President Donald Trump in his 2016 and 2020 campaigns. In 2021, the former football player announced his candidacy to run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. Walker is the Republican candidate for the 2022 midterm elections for the Senate in Georgia.

Walker became embroiled in controversy in June 2022 when it was reported that he had a secret child with an unknown woman, and he’s estranged from his second son, per The Daily Beast. The findings were revealed as part of a paternity case from 2014, when the son was two-years-old. Find out everything you need to know about Walker’s son and the paternity case being brought against him here.

View Related Gallery Raphael Warnock -- PICS FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo Democratic U.S. Senate challenger the Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks during a rally in Columbus, Ga. with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and fellow Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Jon Ossoff. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File) President-elect Joe Biden elbow bumps Senate candidate Raphael Warnock in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, during a campaign rally for Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Christian Walker

After college, Walker married Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, and she gave birth to the pair’s only son Christian, 22, in 1999. Herschel and Cindy divorced in 2002. Christian shares his dad’s political views, and he regularly posts about his conservative beliefs on his social media. He hosts a podcast called Uncancellable, which he describes as “an anti-woke, pro-common sense podcast focusing on bringing the fun back to pop culture” in the description. Christian has also been open about his sexuality, saying that he is attracted to men, but he does not identify as gay, as he revealed in a June 2022 tweet.

Christian is a student at UCLA, and he’s claimed that he’s received threats because of his political beliefs. “I have one quarter left of school, and my mom begged me to drop out because of the threats I’ve received from radical leftists on campus… because I’m a conservative. This is the life of students who question or disagree with leftism at a top university,” he wrote in a March 2022 Instagram post.

Herschel has spoken about his relationship with his son, and how close the pair are during a June 2022 interview with rapper Killer Mike. “He’s responsible for himself. He’s at an age now that he’s got to answer to his own Christian beliefs. I can’t answer for him,” Herschel said of his son, per People. “I taught him to be a good kid. I taught him education. But one thing about it, I love this kid to death.”

Second Son

While Walker has been outspoken about his relationship with his son Christian, a report from The Daily Beast found that the Senate candidate had been named in a 2014 paternity lawsuit by the child’s mother who sued him for child support and to receive a declaration of paternity. A source close to the son’s family told the outlet that the child receives birthday and Christmas presents from his dad, but the Republican hopeful doesn’t play an active role in parenting the child.

This was a shocking revelation, given how vocal Walker has been about absent fathers in his campaign rhetoric and public interviews. “You can leave the wife, but don’t leave your child,” he said during a September 2020 appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show. He made a similar point while chatting with conservative comedy personalities Diamond and Silk.

Walker’s campaign manager Scott Paradise confirmed that the former footballer did indeed have a child. “Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd,” he said in a statement to The Daily Beast. He also accused Walker’s opponent Raphael Warnock of engaging in a “mudslinging campaign” and an attempted coverup of a “nasty custody dispute with his ex-wife.”