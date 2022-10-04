Hershel Walker’s Son Christian Blasts Him As A Liar & Hypocrite After Dad’s Abortion Denial

Christian Walker, 23, has lashed out at his father Herschel Walker after a detailed report in which a woman claiming to be the Senate candidate’s former girlfriend alleged that his dad got her pregnant and then paid for her abortion in 2009. The allegation has received huge media attention because Herschel has taken a hard stance against abortion, saying in his campaign that if elected, he supports a total ban on abortion, with no exceptions–not even to spare the pregnant woman’s life. Christian, who was previously the only acknowledged son of Walker and his ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, (whom Herschel divorced in 2002,) is an emerging influencer and podcaster with 281K Twitter followers. His father Herschel was found to have fathered three other children, after a Daily Beast report in June exposed the Republican senate hopeful from Georgia as having a 2014 paternity suit against him for a now 10-year-old son. According to a statement given June 15 by Herschel to the outlet, he also has two other children, bringing the total to four — Christian was previously unaware of his siblings.

After the latest published report about the alleged abortion, Christian took to his Twitter to lambast his father about his morality. “I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability,” Christian wrote via Twitter on Monday, October 3, within hours of the report’s publication. “But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you.” He then followed up the tweets on Tuesday, October 4, with a couple of video tweets. “I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly,” Christian captioned the first video, seemingly clapping back at trolls. “I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement. Don’t you dare test my authenticity.”

I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

In the first video, he continued with what he called “the full story.” “I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed,” the conservative influencer, 23, said. “I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised.” Christian’s parents divorced in 2002 when he was a toddler, but his mother reportedly recounted a violent incident in which he held a gun to her head in campaign ads for the Republican Accountability PAC.

I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement. Don’t you dare test my authenticity. Here is the full story: pic.twitter.com/ekVEcz8zq3 — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Christian posted a second video, in which he doubled down and said he “didn’t want to be involved.” “I’ve spoken to nearly all of the people who have attacked me and told them quietly that I didn’t want to be involved [in his dad’s campaign]. Now they’re blaming me for everything I’m not responsible for. It’s disgusting,” he tweeted on October 4.

The explosive tweets come after The Daily Beast reported on Monday that the former NFL great and Republican candidate for senate in Georgia allegedly paid $700 in a reimbursement check to an ex-girlfriend in order to pay for an abortion and related expenses. The unnamed woman told the outlet that the outspoken anti-abortion politician “urged” her to get an abortion and backed up her claims with a bank deposit receipt with an image of the 2009 check and a “get well” card, allegedly from the controversial Republican. Herschel denied the report in a statement issued via Twitter, calling it a “flat-out lie” and completely refuting it in what he called “the strongest possible terms.” Herschel also threated to sue The Daily Beast for the “defamatory lie.”

Despite the fact that it’s getting a lot of attention, it’s still unclear how this will affect his campaign against sitting Senator Raphael Warnock, a self-described “pro-choice pastor” who has two children of his own with ex-wife Oulèye Ndoye and has remained scandal-free throughout the campaign. Warnock currently leads Walker by five points in at least one poll. It’s still unclear whether the recent news involving the alleged abortion will boost Democrat Warnock, or if this will remain a tight race.