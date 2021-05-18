Watch

Meghan McCain Loudly Defends GOP Silence On Matt Gaetz & Twitter Is Horrified

Meghan McCain
Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Meghan McCainVariety's Salute to Service presented by History Channel, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Meghan McCain poses in the press room at the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards 27th Anniversary Gala at the Grand Hyatt New York, in New York 2017 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Gala, New York, USA - 16 Oct 2017
Meghan McCain GLAAD Media Awards, Los Angeles, America - 21 Mar 2015
Bridget McCain and Meghan McCain, daughters of Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., watch as Cindy McCain, lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington,, during a Funeral procession to carry the casket of her husband from the U.S. Capitol to National Cathedral for a Memorial Service. McCain served as a Navy pilot during the Vietnam War and was a prisoner of war for more than five years. Funeral of John McCain, Washington DC, USA - 02 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Political News Editor

Whoopi Goldberg had to break up a fight between Meghan McCain and Joy Behar on ‘The View’ after Meghan wouldn’t condemn the GOP’s silence about Matt Gaetz’s scandal.

A screaming match broke out on The View as Meghan McCain and Joy Behar discussed the Republican Party’s silence about the sex trafficking allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz. Meghan made it clear that she does not support the Florida congressman, and thinks that he should go to jail. But she didn’t condemn the party’s overall unwillingness to address the accusations.

Joy latched onto this, asking Meghan that if Gaetz “didn’t represent” the GOP, should she start just referring to it as the “QAnon Party?” That, of course, got Meghan riled up. “I think you can call it whatever you want because your influence in the Republican Party is almost zero,” Meghan said. “What Republican is like, ‘Joy Behar doesn’t like my party? Oh god, I better stop voting for them now.’”

Joy pointed out that Meghan often gives her opinion on “what the Democrats should be doing.” Cue Joy and Meghan talking over each other as moderator Whoopi Goldberg tried everything to get them to stop. Throwing up her hands in exasperation as Meghan continued to yell at Joy about calling the GOP “trash,” Whoopi finally cut to commercial break while laughing.

The tweets from The View audience started rolling in almost immediately. One Twitter user wrote, “Yesss Joy, FINALLY SOMEONE SAID IT! @MeghanMcCain loves to comment of [sic] the Dems and what they need to do, but all you have to say about Gaetz is it’s embarrassing!?”

As another Twitter user explained: “Meghan McCain knows more than Joy about the GOP in Congress. She says the GOP is embarrassed by Matt Gaetz. Regardless of how they feel, they are silent and doing nothing about it. That is Joy’s point. An adult would understand that. A spoiled child would not.”