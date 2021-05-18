Meghan McCain Loudly Defends GOP Silence On Matt Gaetz & Twitter Is Horrified

Whoopi Goldberg had to break up a fight between Meghan McCain and Joy Behar on ‘The View’ after Meghan wouldn’t condemn the GOP’s silence about Matt Gaetz’s scandal.

A screaming match broke out on The View as Meghan McCain and Joy Behar discussed the Republican Party’s silence about the sex trafficking allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz. Meghan made it clear that she does not support the Florida congressman, and thinks that he should go to jail. But she didn’t condemn the party’s overall unwillingness to address the accusations.

It’s 11 am and she’s screaming like this. I miss this 😭 #TheView pic.twitter.com/T7slyJfRYe — Meggie Mac Stan (@MeganTheeMcCain) May 18, 2021

Joy latched onto this, asking Meghan that if Gaetz “didn’t represent” the GOP, should she start just referring to it as the “QAnon Party?” That, of course, got Meghan riled up. “I think you can call it whatever you want because your influence in the Republican Party is almost zero,” Meghan said. “What Republican is like, ‘Joy Behar doesn’t like my party? Oh god, I better stop voting for them now.’”

Joy pointed out that Meghan often gives her opinion on “what the Democrats should be doing.” Cue Joy and Meghan talking over each other as moderator Whoopi Goldberg tried everything to get them to stop. Throwing up her hands in exasperation as Meghan continued to yell at Joy about calling the GOP “trash,” Whoopi finally cut to commercial break while laughing.

Yesss Joy, FINALLY SOMEONE SAID IT! @MeghanMcCain loves to comment of the Dems and what they need to do, but all you have to say about Gaetz is it’s embarrassing!? #TheView pic.twitter.com/txbIAOxkeJ — Pat 🤟🏾 (@patwho_1632) May 18, 2021

Joy Behar chose violence today and I am here for it #TheView pic.twitter.com/5HWKr11gEs — Doki Doki (@ThatsNotNiicce) May 18, 2021

The tweets from The View audience started rolling in almost immediately. One Twitter user wrote, “Yesss Joy, FINALLY SOMEONE SAID IT! @MeghanMcCain loves to comment of [sic] the Dems and what they need to do, but all you have to say about Gaetz is it’s embarrassing!?”

As another Twitter user explained: “Meghan McCain knows more than Joy about the GOP in Congress. She says the GOP is embarrassed by Matt Gaetz. Regardless of how they feel, they are silent and doing nothing about it. That is Joy’s point. An adult would understand that. A spoiled child would not.”