50 Cent Disses Madonna After She Posts Sexy TikTok: ‘Like A Virgin At 64’

When he’s not coming after Lil Kim, it appears 50 Cent spends his free time dragging Madonna online. The “In Da Club” hitmaker took to his Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 6 to call out the Material Girl for her latest viral post, which had Madge lip-syncing to “Vent” by Baby Keem while rocking lingerie. “I told y’all grand ma was on bullsh*t! like a virgin at 64. LOL,” 50 Cent wrote, referencing Madonna’s 1984 hit song “Like a Virgin.”

The Power producer shared the sentiment alongside a screenshot of an article titled “Madonna Using Rap Music for Clout on TikTok is Pathetic and Truly Disturbs my Spirit.”

Madonna has yet to clap back, although she has in the past, when the rapper previously tried to shame her for dressing provocatively at her age. After he apologized, she called it “fake,” and a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she plans to keep living her best life.

“Madonna is, and always will be, extremely comfortable in her own skin,” the insider began. “Madonna knows who she is inside and out, and she will never apologize for standing in her own truth. She will never stop fighting for female empowerment. She believes everyone has the right to feel sexy. Age does not define beauty and she’s proud of what she looks like and how she feels.”

The “Express Yourself” singer has been quite active online lately with several posts that would appear to have 50 Cent ready to fire off a fiery response. Right before Halloween, she stunned her followers with a topless snap of herself getting ready at a photo shoot. A few weeks earlier, she teased the music video for “Hung Up on Tokischa” with several clips of herself getting cozy with Dominican rapper Tokischa.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent and Lil Kim couldn’t help but start a war of words in September almost one year after they went at it over her questionable BET outfit. The “Sleep Well” singer clapped back after the Power actor tried to ignite a feud between her and Nicki Minaj over lyrics in a new remix. Lil Kim said 50 Cent was barking up the wrong tree and claimed he was just trying to start drama because she allegedly dissed him for a date way back when.