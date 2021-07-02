See Message

Lil Kim Claps Back After 50 Cent Compares Her To An Owl: ‘I’m Still A Bad B’

lil kim 50 cent
Shutterstock
Taraji P. HensonBET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Jun 2021
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: (L-R) Cardi B and Offset of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Cardi B (second from L) and (L-R) Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Megan Thee Stallion performs at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2021 BET Awards - Show, Los Angeles, United States - 27 Jun 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Lil Kim claims 50 Cent is still ‘salty’ that she turned down an invitation to go to dinner with him, and says that’s why he felt the need to slam her BET Awards look.

50 Cent is not shy about mocking other celebrities on social media, and his latest victim was Lil Kim. After the BET Awards on June 27, 50 took to Instagram to share a meme that compared Kim to an owl in one of her looks from the night. Kim caught wind of the joke, and re-posted the meme on her own page. She admitted that it was “accurate” and “hilarious,” and said that it didn’t bother her “one bit.” However, she still had something to say to 50 for weighing in.

lil kim bet awards
50 Cent compared this Lil Kim look to an owl. (Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock)

“S*** like this don’t move me one way or another cause I’m still a bad b**** that n***** b******, mommies, daughters and aunties still want to be til this day and I love it,” she wrote. “50 Cent, I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go, u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go.”

She didn’t give further details about when this alleged date was supposed to happen, but hinted that there will be more for fans to learn about it later this year. “I address that situation all in my book coming in November,” Kim wrote. “Make sure you go get it.”

Related Gallery

50 Cent's Most Explosive Feuds Of All-Time

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles. Chelsea Handler attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday February 9, 2020. See PA story SHOWBIZ Oscars Parties. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:50213809 (Press Association via AP Images)
Nick Cannon poses for a portrait in New York to promote promoting his new show, "The Masked Singer Nick Cannon Portrait Session, New York, USA - 10 Dec 2018
** RESTRICTIONS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** Los Angeles, CA - **USA ONLY** Los Angeles, CA - Rapper 50 Cent and his son Marquise Jackson arrive at LAX.AKM-GSI March 10, 2015**USA ONLY** **MANDATORY CREDIT MUST READ: The Grosby Group/AKM-GSI**To License These Photos, Please Contact :Steve Ginsburg(310) 505-8447(323) 423-9397steve@akmgsi.comsales@akmgsi.comorMaria Buda(917) 242-1505mbuda@akmgsi.comginsburgspalyinc@gmail.com 03/10/2015 Copyright © 2014 AKM-GSI, Inc. Steve Ginsburg310.798.9111 x227310.505.8447steve@akmgsi.comsales@akmgsi.com

Meanwhile, Kim’s husband, Mr. Papers, commented on 50’s post of the meme and defended his wife. “Leave my wife out the jokes ya heard,” he wrote. In Lil Kim’s own post, she thanked her man for standing up for her, and slammed anyone who was hating on him for it. “For those of u coming at my husband, Mr. Papers, he did real n**** s***,” Kim added. “What a husband supposed to do. All y’all can go to hell. Not respectfully.”

Lil Kim and 50 Cent previously worked together on the hit song “Magic Stick” in 2003. However, their friendship fell apart quickly, and by 2005, it was apparent that they had beef. “I don’t have a lot of respect for 50 cent because his music is hardcore…violent,” Kim said at the time. “I love his music sometimes, but I feel like in his personal life, his real life, he carries that on, and that’s not a great message, you know what I mean? I think he promotes it.”