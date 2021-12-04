50 Cent Apologizes To Madonna Over Photo Comments: ‘I Don’t Benefit From This’

50 Cent, 46, is “hoping” Madonna, 63, accepts his “apology” after he mocked her lingerie photos and she reacted by posting a throwback photo of the two of them and a telling caption. The rapper reposted the singer’s response along with words of remorse in a now-deleted tweet on Twitter on Dec. 2.

“I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a [sic] old MTV photo from 03,” he wrote in the tweet. “Ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

50 was referring to when he compared one of Madonna’s lingerie pics to a pic of the Wicked Witch of the East’s legs under Dorothy’s house in The Wizard of Oz. She later took to her Instagram story to call him out while also posting a photo of them hugging and smiling together in 2003.

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” she captioned the pic. “Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.”

“You’r [sic] just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age,” she concluded.

In addition to comparing Madonna’s lingerie photo to The Wizard of Oz, 50 wrote a now-deleted response that read, “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do ‘Like A Virgin’ at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up.”

The “Ray of Light” crooner’s lingerie photos were originally posted to her Instagram page in Nov. but the site took them down after they determined it violated their nudity policy because part of her nipple was allegedly exposed. She added them again and put emojis over the body parts in question. She also added her thoughts on the needed censorship in the caption.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple,” part of the caption read.