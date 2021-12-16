Madonna Vows To Dress ‘Sexy’ & Wear What She Wants ‘Until The Day She Dies’ After 50 Cent’s Shade

50 Cent’s latest diss isn’t going to stop Madonna from wearing what she wants. Sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she promises to dress ‘sexy’ until ‘the day she dies’.

Madonna, 63, didn’t care that 50 Cent‘s dissed the lingerie photo she posted earlier this month, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned it’s because she’s always been “proud of what she looks like” and can’t be bothered by those who are too insecure to enjoy her beauty.

“Madonna is, and always will be, extremely comfortable in her own skin. Madonna knows who she is inside and out, and she will never apologize for standing in her own truth. She understands that her confidence can overwhelm those who may be insecure within themselves, but she will never stop fighting for female empowerment. She believes everyone has the right to feel sexy. Age does not define beauty and she’s proud of what she looks like and how she feels,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

After Madonna posted a sexy bedroom snap earlier this month, the rapper, 46, threw major shade. He, however, later apologized, but Madonna felt that his apology was “fake”. She also ultimately said she forgives him and hopes “one day” he’ll see “a different point of view.”

“Madonna really does not care what others are saying about her because she is confident with herself and her body,” a second source closer to the pop icon added. “Madonna is more confident than ever before. Ever since her ‘Truth or Dare’ days, women have looked up to her for inspiration. She redefined female sexuality back then during a time when it was taboo for women to be overtly sexual. Madonna is and always will be, unapologetically, herself.”

“She has gotten a lot of hateful comments for her risky new photos and for showing too much skin, but she has also gotten so much praise from women who reached out to her and who commented on her photos,” our second source added. “And when people like 50 Cent try to come for her, she is going to clap back every time. Madonna is telling her friends that she is going to be a sex symbol until the day that she dies and there is nothing that will ever stop her from being who she is. She believes that, and if people don’t like it, they can look away.”