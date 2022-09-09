Lil Kim Claps Back At ‘Disgraceful’ 50 Cent For Claiming She Dissed Nicki Minaj’s Child

Image Credit: Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Looks like they are at it again! Lil Kim and 50 Cent couldn’t help but start a war of words almost one year after they went at it over a questionable BET outfit. The “Sleep Well” singer clapped back after the Power actor tried to ignite a battle between her and Nicki Minaj over lyrics in a new remix. Lil Kim said 50 Cent was barking up the wrong tree and claimed he was just trying to start drama because she allegedly dissed him for a date way back when.

In case you missed it, Lil Kim joined Meghan Thee Stallion on a remix of the latter’s song “Plan B”, where the former raps about an “ex,” whom she calls a “bitch.” 50 Cent took to his Instagram, tagged Nicki and in a since-deleted post, said Nicki should “light her ass up” because “she said something about the baby,” per Complex.

“I never said a word about anyone’s child …please feel free to listen to the song where we were clearly talking about an EX,” Kim wrote on Instagram in response. “To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD.”

It is not clear why 50 Cent believed Lil Kim was referring to Nicki in the song, nor why Lil Kim believed 50 Cent was ‘taking digs’ at her child. Either way, Lil Kim wasn’t done with her clap back, as she went on to call 50 Cent’s posts a “disgraceful,” “lame,” and “narcissistic” tactic to start drama. “He created this whole false narrative to cause drama and confusion because the girl He wanted is getting too much attention,” she said, referring to her previous claim she shot down 50 Cent’s romantic proposals.

The incident follows the row that went down between the pair after he compared her 2021 BET Awards look to that of an owl. The rapper took it all in stride, laughing at the side-by-side photos of her and the owl and claiming 50 Cent was still upset about her turning him down for a date. “😂😂The accuracy 😭😭 Hilarious 😂 I ain’t bothered not one bit,” she wrote. “My family & friends more mad than me. 😂 @50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go.”