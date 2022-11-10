Madonna Licks Water Out Of A Dog Bowl In Bizarre New Video After 50 Cent Shades Her

Madonna wasted no time completely ignoring 50 Cent's jabs about her wild videos, posting another odd clip drinking out of a dog bowl.

November 10, 2022 11:35PM EST
Madonna
Image Credit: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Madonna could care less was 50 Cent thinks! The “True Blue” singer, 64, took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 9, and posted a surreal video, which you can SEE HERE, in which she got on all fours and drank out of a silver dog bowl…in a garage. “Garage band,” she captioned the video for her 18.6 million followers. In the video, Madge took various poses on and around a lime green Kawasaki dirt bike, housed in a spacious garage. She rocked a matching bright green, short sleeved fuzzy shirt with a long-sleeved black shirt underneath, sparkly black hotpants, and thigh high stiletto boots with fishnet stockings.

Madonna
Madonna (Picture Perfect/Shutterstock)

She accessorized with a pair of white futuristic sunglasses, layered heavy silver necklaces, and hoop earrings. The “Vogue” icon then moved to industrial shelves with food items, where she crouched down to drink out of a dog bowl, sprawled out and laid next to it, and mouthed the words to the song “I Wanna Be Your Dog” by The Stooges.

The video comes directly on the heels of a new insult from the rapper, 47, who took to Instagram on Sunday, November 6, to slam her for her recent string of provocative clips. “I told y’all grand ma was on bullsh*t! like a virgin at 64. LOL,” 50 Cent wrote. He also shared a screenshot of an article with the headline: “Madonna Using Rap Music for Clout on TikTok is Pathetic and Truly Disturbs my Spirit.”

She could care less though, and according to a source close to the world-famous singer, the mother of six has no plans to tone it down anytime soon. “Madonna is, and always will be, extremely comfortable in her own skin,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXLCUSIVELY in December of 2021. “Madonna knows who she is inside and out, and she will never apologize for standing in her own truth. She will never stop fighting for female empowerment. She believes everyone has the right to feel sexy. Age does not define beauty and she’s proud of what she looks like and how she feels.”

At least one fellow star — and a whole host of fans — agree. Italian actress and filmmaker Asia Argento, 47, took to the comments section to cheer the Material Girl on. “Raw Detroit Power,” she wrote, alongside a firecracker emoji.

