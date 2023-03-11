Madonna, 64, Wears Leather Bustier As She Teases Upcoming Tour: Watch

Madonna, 64, looked confident and ready to take on the world, in her latest Instagram video. The singer revealed a tour is in the near future, in the caption for the post, as she walked fiercely toward the camera, in the clip. She had her long hair down and rocked sunglasses as she showed off a black leather bustier under a black blazer and a long white skirt.

“New tour dates being announced soon……… !! #madonnacelebrationtour,” the caption read. Her fans were quick to express their excitement shortly after the post went public. Many of them asked her to come to their locations. “Strike a pose and come to Brazil… Vogue,” one fan wrote, while another asked her to go to Mexico.

Others complimented her look. “Hi Legendary Queen Mother Madonna!! 😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎You are so gorgeous, also you look stunning, and incredible!!” one fan exclaimed. Another called her “beautiful” and many more left heart-eyed emojis.

Madonna’s latest social media video comes just four days after she made headlines for seemingly confirming she is dating boxing coach Joshua Popper, 29. The “Like a Virgin” crooner shared a steamy kissing photo of the two of them as they attended a party for the Jewish holiday, Purim. They were both wearing ski masks, in the selfie, and she captioned it with, “Killers who are partying.”

Before flaunting their kissing moment, Madonna was spotted at one of Joshua’s boxing matches on Mar. 3. Joshua also shared photos he took with the iconic songstress and others to his Instagram in Feb. They posed in front of a boxing ring and one photo showed Madonna, who was wearing a long black coat and sunglasses, holding onto Joshua’s arm as he flexed for the camera. “Another W for the books ‼️ I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side,” he wrote in the caption of the main post.