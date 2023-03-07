Madonna, 64, Kisses Boxer Josh Popper, 29, Seemingly Confirming Their New Romance

Pop music icon Madonna, 64, is notorious for her ever-evolving love life and on Mar. 7, she seemingly confirmed she’s dating boxing coach Joshua Popper, 29. While attending a party for the Jewish holiday, Purim, the songstress gave fans an inside look at her new beau, with a steamy kissing selfie (see photos HERE). In the photo, shared via her Instagram Story, Madonna rocked a lace ski mask while kissing a man (seemingly Josh) who also wore a ski mask. “Killers who are partying,” she captioned the loved-up selfie.

At the same time, the “Hung Up” hitmaker took to TikTok to share a video of her full ensemble, which featured an oversized black trench coat, a ski mask, black sunglasses, and a turtle neck top. Many of her 3.7 million followers flooded the comments with their reactions to the audio, which suggested haters “think” Madonna is “better” than them. “EXACTLY! NO .BODY. IS .BETTER .THAN. MY. MOM,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “except you’re actually better.”

This is not the first time that M was spotted with Josh either, as she showed up to his boxing match on Mar. 3. And earlier, on Feb. 12, Josh took to his Instagram to share a carousel of photos at a match with Madonna. “Another W for the books ‼️ I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side,” he captioned the post. In the second slide, the 29-year-old flexed his arm while Madonna grabbed onto it and slightly hid behind him.

Many of The Next Best Thing star’s fans took to the comments of the Feb. snapshot to react to their romance, including some of Josh’s fans. “Awesome! Wow, Madonna!”, one follower penned, while another added, “Got Madonna causally licking your triceps in the post victory pic. Legendary.” The blonde bombshell’s latest beau comes less than one month after her reported breakup from Andrew Darnell, 23. “It was only a very casual thing [with Darnell] so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time,” a source told Page Six on Feb. 23. “She had a lot of fun with Andrew but it was never love or anything like that.”

Aside from her busy love life, Madonna has been busy prepping for her The Celebration world tour. She first announced the project via Instagram on Jan. 17 and has since been keeping fans updated. Most recently, she shared a clip of her at rehearsals on Feb. 27 and captioned it, “Thank God I have my creative life to inspire me and keep me going…….” The music journey is set to commence in July 2023 and will include 72 shows across the globe.