Madonna, 64, Supports BF Joshua Popper, 29, At His Boxing Match After Their Romance Is Confirmed

Madonna, 64, was a supportive girlfriend to her new beau, Josh Popper, 29, at his boxing match on March 3. The “Like A Prayer” singer posed with her muscular boyfriend at the event in Brooklyn for a photo she shared to her Instagram Story. Madonna wore a black jacket over a black dress with a black hat that said, “Spiritually Hungry.” She rocked some face makeup and red lipstick and styled her orange hair in two braids.

Meanwhile, Josh was dressed in a red tank top and matching shorts. He showed off his ripped, tattoo-filled body in the photo with Madonna, which was seemingly taken after he won the boxing match. Josh wrapped his arm around Madonna’s waist and had a giant smile on his face. The cute picture of the couple came after Madonna shared two selfies of just herself in the car, where she looked so gorgeous.

Madonna didn’t stick around in Brooklyn for long after Josh’s boxing match. Later that night, the award-winning artist was seen at JFK Airport ready to catch a flight home. Madonna’s chic airport attire included a black puffer coat, flower sweater and scarf. Josh was not with Madonna at the airport.

It’s been almost a month since Madonna confirmed her relationship with Josh after splitting from her prior boyfriend, Andrew Darnell, 23. On Feb. 12, Madonna posed with Josh at one of his boxing matches, and Josh shared the snap on his Instagram, writing alongside it, “I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side.” The DailyMail reported that one of Madonna’s six children was taking boxing lessons from Josh, which is how the couple met.

Madonna’s relationship Andrew lasted for about six months. She was first linked to the skateboarder and model in Aug. 2022, and in late February, Page Six reported that they broke up. “It was only a very casual thing [with Darnell] so she’s not broken-hearted,” an insider told the outlet, adding, “She had a lot of fun with Andrew but it was never love or anything like that.”