Madonna Shares 1st Video Dancing Again & Blows Kisses After Frightening Hospitalization: Watch

Madonna seems to be well on her way to recovery after her hospitalization last month in a brand new dancing video she shared on Thursday, July 27. In the Instagram video, which can be seen below, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop danced in an all-black ensemble to her 1983 song, “Lucky Star”. She looked calm, cool, and confident as she twirled around and shook her hips in low-rise black cargo pants and a bustier top with a mesh t-shirt underneath. At one point, she got close to the camera and lowered her sunglasses, giving fans a playful look before blowing them a kiss.

The video was posted to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s self-titled debut album, which featured songs such as “Holiday”, “Lucky Star”, and “Burning Up”. In the post’s caption, the Grammy Award winner gushed about where she is in her life today. “To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she exclaimed. “Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album”.

The video is only Madonna’s second Instagram feed post since she broke her silence regarding her June 24 hospitalization. In her first post following her scary hospitalization, Madonna thanked fans for their “positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement,” alongside a selfie. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she added.

She then revealed that when she woke up in the hospital, she first thought about her children, and then thought about not wanting to disappoint any of her fans who had bought tickets to her highly anticipated Celebration tour, which has understandably been postponed. “My focus now is my health and getting stronger, and I assure you, I’ll be back as soon as I can!” she confirmed. She added that she plans to reschedule her North American tour dates and kick off the European leg in October as scheduled.

As noted above, the pop icon was rushed to a New York City hospital in late June after being found unresponsive in her Upper East Side apartment. She was intubated while in the intensive care unit, and then was transferred to regular care before being cleared to recover at home beginning Thursday, June 29. Less than two weeks later, Madonna was spotted on a stroll with her friend near her apartment. A source claimed the singer had “no trouble walking, though seemed to be taking her time,” per Page Six.

Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, is who notified the public about her medical scare. “Her health is improving. However, she is still under medical care,” he wrote on Instagram. “A full recovery is expected. At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”