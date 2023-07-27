Madonna Shares 1st Video Dancing Again & Blows Kisses After Frightening Hospitalization: Watch

Madonna appeared to be in great spirits as she danced to her 1983 song, 'Lucky Star', in honor of her debut album's 40th anniversary.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
July 27, 2023 4:37PM EDT
Madonna concert
View gallery
Madonna in Concert in Canada 7-7-1987 Madonna 1987
Madonna goes roller skating with help from friend at Discoasis in New York's Central Park. The pop star was surrounded by fans as she gingerly made her way around the skating rink twice. The Ray of Light singer was celebrating the release of a new greatest hits collection. Pictured: Madonna Ref: SPL5331973 110822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - A fashionable Madonna stuns in a black lace dress as she leaves MJ The Musical on Broadway in New York. Pictured: Madonna BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Richard Isaac/Shutterstock

Madonna seems to be well on her way to recovery after her hospitalization last month in a brand new dancing video she shared on Thursday, July 27. In the Instagram video, which can be seen below, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop danced in an all-black ensemble to her 1983 song, “Lucky Star”. She looked calm, cool, and confident as she twirled around and shook her hips in low-rise black cargo pants and a bustier top with a mesh t-shirt underneath. At one point, she got close to the camera and lowered her sunglasses, giving fans a playful look before blowing them a kiss.

The video was posted to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s self-titled debut album, which featured songs such as “Holiday”, “Lucky Star”, and “Burning Up”. In the post’s caption, the Grammy Award winner gushed about where she is in her life today. “To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she exclaimed. “Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album”.

The video is only Madonna’s second Instagram feed post since she broke her silence regarding her June 24 hospitalization. In her first post following her scary hospitalization, Madonna thanked fans for their “positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement,” alongside a selfie. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she added.

She then revealed that when she woke up in the hospital, she first thought about her children, and then thought about not wanting to disappoint any of her fans who had bought tickets to her highly anticipated Celebration tour, which has understandably been postponed. “My focus now is my health and getting stronger, and I assure you, I’ll be back as soon as I can!” she confirmed. She added that she plans to reschedule her North American tour dates and kick off the European leg in October as scheduled.

As noted above, the pop icon was rushed to a New York City hospital in late June after being found unresponsive in her Upper East Side apartment. She was intubated while in the intensive care unit, and then was transferred to regular care before being cleared to recover at home beginning Thursday, June 29. Less than two weeks later, Madonna was spotted on a stroll with her friend near her apartment. A source claimed the singer had “no trouble walking, though seemed to be taking her time,” per Page Six.

Madonna concert
Madonna is getting ready to tour in Europe after her North American dates were postponed due to her health scare (Photo: Richard Isaac/Shutterstock)

Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, is who notified the public about her medical scare. “Her health is improving. However, she is still under medical care,” he wrote on Instagram. “A full recovery is expected. At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad