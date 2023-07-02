Madonna’s Daughters Stella & Estere, 10, Are Seen Near Her NYC Home With Son David, 17, Amid Health Scare

Madonna’s twins Stella and Estere were spotted near her residence in New York City on Saturday, July 1, almost a week after she was hospitalized over a serious bacterial infection. The 10-year-old girls kept a low profile in hooded sweatshirts and trackpants as they made their way through the Upper East Side streets. Their older brother, Madonna’s son David Banda, 17, was seen arriving at the pop icon’s pad a few hours later.

Much like Stella and Estere, David kept it cool with a casual ensemble of a white tee, black pants and a baseball cap. He wore a pair of dark designer shades and carried a messenger bag as he made his way into the residence.

The family sighting came after Madonna, 64, was transported home from the hospital by a private ambulance on Thursday, June 29. Page Six reported that a police escort led the vehicle to the New York City residence. A source also told CNN that the global icon is “in the clear.”

Madge’s update also came after her A-list friends took to their social media to confirm that she was getting back to her old self. Longtime pal Rosie O’Donnell posted a throwback photo of the pair on her Instagram with the caption, “she’s feeling good 👍🏽 #madonna #love,” while Madge’s “True Blue” video vixen friend, Debi Mazar, shared a pic of the two troublemakers (below) on her Instagram, writing, “Get well Sis! Rest,Restore,Reboot! Strongest gal I know…To all of her fans- Madonna is on the mend & home resting! #Warrior #Lioness💪🏽❤️💪🏽❤️💪🏽❤️.”

There’s been no shortage of speculation about the pop icon’s health. It all started when Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, released the statement about her “serious bacterial infection” on Wednesday afternoon. While he said a “full recovery is expected,” he noted Madonna was “still under medical care.” Her upcoming Celebration tour, which was to kick off on July 15, had also been put on pause. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” Guy added.

After the news broke of Madonna’s tour being postponed, Page Six reported that the star was “found unresponsive and rushed to a New York City hospital,” where she was “intubated for at least one night” in the ICU “before having the tube removed — and she is now alert and recovering.”

Since then, Madonna’s sons, Rocco Ritchie, 22, and David, have been snapped coming and going from the star’s home on NYC’s Upper East Side. The “Girls Gone Wild” singer’s eldest daughter Lourdes, 26, has also been by her side, according to Page Six. Madonna is also mom to Mercy James, 17.

Meanwhile, Madonna’s worldwide Celebration tour, slated to captivate audiences up until January 2024, was to start in North America in July and then head to Europe before returning to the United States. Even though fans are massively disappointed at the postponement, they are still Madonna’s loyal subjects and have inundated their queen’s social media accounts with an outpouring of love and support for her swift recovery.