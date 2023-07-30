Madonna Snuggles Son David, 17, & Daughter Lourdes, 26, As She Says She’s ‘Lucky To Be Alive’

Madonna is “lucky to be alive” after her her hospitalization for a bacterial infection. The 64-year-old icon embraced her son David Banda, 17, and daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, in a new post shared on Sunday, July 30 where she revealed that it was “love from family and friends” was the “medicine” that helped her pull through. “One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” she wrote in her emotional post.

“But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference,” she shared of her kids, including David and Lourdes, as well as son Rocco, 22, daughter Mercy, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10. In the photo dump that included two of her kids, she also included a solo shot holding up a framed Polaroid image. It turns out the photo of Keith Haring wearing a jacket featuring Michael Jackson‘s face, snapped by the late Andy Warhol — a gift from her longtime manager Guy O’Seary.

“So did the love and support from my friends. If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance,” the Material Girl designer penned. “Artist[s] who touched so many lives including my own. I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone,” she wrote, thanking Guy for the unique present. “And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!,” she signed off with a heart.

In recent videos and posts, it appears the “Vogue”‘ singer has bounced back: on July 27, she shared a video of herself busting a move to her own 1983 track “Lucky Star,” looking just as good as she always does!

As a result of her health struggles, Madonna was forced to postpone her global Celebration tour, which had scheduled stops through North America and Europe. The tour has yet to be rescheduled.